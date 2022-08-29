Sintercom India : Newspaper Advertisements 08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 27th August, 2022 To, The Manager- Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051, India Subject: Newspaper advertisement regarding - 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility Ref: Series EQ & Symbol: SINTERCOM Dear Sir/ Madam, Please be informed that 15th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Friday, 23rd September, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing / Other AudioVisual Means. Pursuant to the above referred and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with all applicable circulars on the matter issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("Circulars"), we hereby enclose copies of the newspaper advertisement published on 27th August, 2022 in the following newspapers: Business Standard (English) Kesari (Marathi) In compliance with the circulars, the Notice of the AGM together with the Annual Report will be sent in due course to the shareholders whose email IDs are registered with the Depository Participant / the Company and will be made available on the Company's website i.e. www.sintercom.co.in, National Securities Depositories Limited i.e. at www.evoting.nsdl.comand on the website of National Stock Exchange of India Limited i.e. www.nseindia.comrespectively. Thanking you Yours faithfully For Sintercom India Limited Anuja Joshi Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Enclosed: As mentioned above MUMBAI | 27 AUGUST 2022 17 . < FORM "Z" (See sub-rule 11 (d-1) of Rule 107) Possession Notice For Immovable Property Whereas, the undersigned being the Mr. Rahul V.Kasurde Special Recovery officer, of the Dnyandeep Co-operative Credit Soc.Ltd. Mumbai, Panvel Branch under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act 1960, Rules 1961, Sec-156,Rule-107 issued a demand notice dated 18/06/2021 calling upon the judgment debtor Mr.Jaydas Ganu Karnuk (Borrower),Mr.Ganu Mahadu Karnuk,Mr.Vikas Ganu Karnuk (Co Borrower) to repay the amount mentioned in the Demand Notice issued by this office Rs.9,39,082/- ( Rs. Nine Lakh Thirty Nine Thousand Eighty Two Only ) with date of receipt the said notice and the judgment debtor having failed to repay the amount, the undersigned has issued a notice for attachment dated 30/04/2022 and attached the property described herein below. The judgment debtor having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the judgment debtor and the public in general that the undersigned has taken possession of 107 [11(d-1)] of the Maharashtra Co- operative Societies Rules. The judgment debtor in particular and the public in general is hereby given to the judgment debtor and the public in general that the undersigned has taken possession of 107 [ 11 ( d)(1) ] of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rules, 1961. The judgment debtor in particular and the public in general (Specially Panvel, Raigad) is hereby cautioned not to deal with the property and dealings with the property will be subject to the charges of the Dnyandeep Co-op. Credit Soc. Ltd. Mumbai. for an amount Rs.11,12,207/- (Rs. Eleven Lakh Twelve Thousand Two Hundred Seven Only) and interest thereon. Description of the Immovable Property All that part and parcel of the property consisting of :- Property No-79 A & B (RCC House), At-Khanav ,Post Panvel,Tal- Panvel, Dist-Raigad-410 206, (Area of 78.067 Sq.Mt.) Date : 27/08/2022 Rahul V Kasurde Place: Panvel,Dist.Raigad Special Recovery and Sales Officer (under 156 of MCS Act, 1960 and MCS Rules 1961 Rule 107) Court Room No. 31 IN THE BOMBAY CITY CIVIL COURT AT BOMBAY COMMERCIAL SUIT NO. 116 OF 2022 (Order 5 Rule 20 (1A) of C.P.C) Plaint Lodged on - 13.01.2022, Plaint admitted on - 25.02.2022 Summons for Settlement of issues in a Suit Relating to Commercial Courts Commercial Divisions and Commercial Appellate Divisions of High Court Act, 2015 Order V.r.1. of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908. CANARA BANK, a Banking Company, Constituted and functioning under the Provisions of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings Act, 1970, having their Central Office at Bangalore, Karnataka State and Branch Office at Shop No. 5, Kanakia Zillon, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400 070. The suit is filled by Smt. Ketaki Sinha, Age - 34 yr. Sr. Manager and Power of Attorney Holder. ................. PLAINTIFFS V/s Sunita Karande adult inhabitant, Prop. of Vinay Tours & Travels, Room No.10 - 11, Khardeo Nagar, Ghatla, Village Near Chatrapati Vyayam Shala, Chembur, Mumbai - 400071. .......................... DEFENDANTS WHEREAS the above named Plaintiff/s have has instituted a suit relating to a commercial dispute against you and you are hereby summoned to file a written statement within 30 days of the service of the present summons and in case you fail to file the written statement within the said period of 30 days, you shall be allowed to file the written statement on such other day, as may be specified by the Court, for reasons to be recorded in writing and on payment of such costs as the Court deems fit, but which shall not be later than 120 days from the date of service of summons. On expiry of one hundred and twenty days from the date of service of summons, you shall forfeit the right to file the written statement and the Court shall not allow the written statement to be taken on record. The Plaintiff therefore prays :- a. That the Defendants be ordered and decreed to pay to the Plaintiffs a sum of (Loan Account No. 55429910000023) Rs. 2,57,103/- (Rupees Two Lacs Fifty Seven Thousand One Hundred Three Only ) as on 11.01.2022 @ 8.50 % p. a. with further interest from 12.01.2022 @ 8.50% p. a. (Rate of interest is floating from time to time according to the Guidelines of the Banking) + 2% overdue interest till final payment or realization as per The Particulars of Claim at EXHIBIT "Q" hereto. b. That the Hon'ble Court be pleased to declare to pay to the Plaintiffs a sum of (in Loan Account No. 55429160000099) of Rs. 60,653/- (Rupees Sixty Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Three Only) as on 11.01.2022 @ 7.50% p. a. with further interest from 12.01.2022 @ 7.50% p. a. (Rate of interest is floating from time to time according to the Guidelines of the Banking) + 2% overdue interest till final payment or realization as per The Particulars of Claim at EXHIBIT "T" hereto. c. That the said Hon'ble Court be pleased to declare that the said Hon'ble Court be pleased to declare that the said Hypothecated Vehicle are validly mortgaged / Hypothecated charged in favour of the Plaintiffs for recovery of its dues in respect of the said aforesaid vehicle Loan facilities and that the said Hypothecated / charge is valid, subsisting and enforceable against the Defendants. d. For such other reliefs as the nature and circumstances of the case may require. e. That the Defendants be ordered and decreed to pay to the Plaintiffs the costs of this suit. f. That the Plaintiffs be allowed to amend the Plaint as and when necessary. You are hereby summoned to appear in this Hon'ble Court on Court Room Num. 31 on 28.09.2022 at 11.00 a. m. O'clock standard time in the forenoon at Court Room Num in person or by an Advocate and able to answer all material questions relating to the suit, or who shall be accompanied by some other person able to answer all such questions to answer the abovenamed Plaintiff and as the day fixed for your appearance is appointed for the final disposal of the suit, you must produce all your witnesses on that day, and are hereby required to take notice that in default or your appearances on the day before mentioned the suit will be heard and determined in your absence; and you will bring with you or send your Advocate, any document in your possession or Power containing evidence Relating to the merits of the Plaintiffs case or upon which you intend to reply in support of your case:- Given under my hand and the seal of this Hon'ble Court. Dates this 11th Aug 2022, Sd/- M/S. SANJEEV KANCHAN & CO. Seal For Registrar, City Civil Court, Bombay ADVOCATES FOR THE PLAINTIFFS 4, "Millan Bldg., 189, Perin Nariman Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400 001. BHAGWATI AUTOCAST LIMITED (CIN: L27100GJ1981PLC004718) Regd. Office: Survey No.816, Village: Rajoda, Nr. Bavla, Dist. Ahmedabad-382220, Gujarat, India Phone: +91 2714 232283 / 232983 / 232066 E-mail: cs@bhagwati.com Website: www.bhagwati.com NOTICE OF 40th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, REMOTE E-VOTING INFORMATION AND BOOK CLOSURE Notice is hereby given that: 1. In compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act'), SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') read with Circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021, December 14, 2021 and May 5, 2022 (collectively 'MCA Circulars'), the 40th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Members of Bhagwati Autocast Limited ('Company') is being convened through Video Conferencing ('VC')/ Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM'). The 40th AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 03:00 p.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM to transact the business as set forth in the Notice convening the said AGM. Electronic copies of the Notice of the 40th AGM and Annual Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 have been sent via email, to all the Members whose email ids are registered with the Company/RTA/ Depository Participants, on August 26, 2022. The Annual Report along with the Notice of the 40th AGM, are also available on the website of the Company at www.bhagwati.com and on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com. Members are requested to refer to the procedure for registration of email id as provided in the notes to the Notice of the AGM. Members holding shares either in physical form or dematerialized form, as on cut-off date i.e. September 14, 2022, can cast their votes electronically on all the businesses set forth in the Notice of 40th AGM, through electronic voting system provided by National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL'). All the Members are hereby informed that: The business set forth in the Notice of 40th AGM may be transacted through electronic means. The remote e-voting shall commence on September 19, 2022 (09:00 a.m. IST). The remote e-voting shall end on September 21, 2022 (05:00 p.m. IST). The cut-off date is September 14, 2022, i.e. the date of determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means.. Any person, who acquired shares of the Company and become member of the Company after dispatch of the notice of AGM and holding of shares on cut-off date i.e. September 14, 2022 may obtain the login id and password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in. However, if a person is already registered with NSDL for remote e-voting then existing User ID and password can be used for casting vote. Members may note that: (a) The remote e-voting module shall be disable by NSDL after 05:00 p.m. on September 21, 2022 and once the vote on a resolution is cast by the member, the member shall not be allowed to change it subsequently; (b) The facility for voting by electronic means shall be available during the AGM ('e-voting');(c) The members who cast their vote by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may attend the AGM but shall not entitled to cast their vote again; and (d) A person whose name is recorded in the register of members or in register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM. The Notice of 40th AGM is available on the Company's website at www.bhagwati.com, BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and also on the NSDL's website www.evoting.nsdl.com Members who need assistance before or during AGM for joining the AGM through VC or for electronic voting, can contact Mr. Amit Vishal or Ms. Pallavi Mhatre - NSDL on 1800-1020-990 or send a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in Notice is also hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 read with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, 15th September, 2022 to Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of 4oth AGM of the Company and for payment of dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the AGM. This intimation may be accessed at Company's website at www.bhagwati.com and may also be accessed on the stock exchange website at www.bseindia.com. For, Bhagwati Autocast Limited Date : 26.08.2022 Sd/- Place : Ahmedabad Dr. Pravin N. Bhagwati Chairman & Joint Managing Director DIN: 00096799 PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given to the public that the Company i.e. Jalaj Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. was in possession of the following title deeds viz. Original Agreement for Sale between Kshitija Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and Jalaj Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., registered under Sr. No. BBE-3-5895-2013 dated 05.12.2013, (2) Original Floor Drawing Plan, (3) Original Ghoshwara Bhag II, (4) Original Registration Receipt, (5) Original Index II and Original Challan in respect of the flat as mentioned in the schedule hereunder.

The aforesaid original documents and title deeds are misplaced/lost and not traceable even after due diligence. The company i.e. Jalaj Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. has filed a missing complaint in respect of the said lost of original documents and title deeds with the Nagpada Police station on 03.08.2022. If anyone having possession of the aforesaid documents and title deeds as mentioned hereinabove or having any kind of claim/right/title and interest of whatsoever nature is hereby requested to kindly contact the undersigned advocates within 7 days from the date of publication of this Notice alongwith the said original documents. :SCHEDULE:- Flat No. 1601, 16th floor in the 'D' Wing in the building known as "Shree Laxmi Residency", standing on Plot bearing C. S. No. 1944 of Byculla Division, N. M. Joshi Marg, Byculla (W), Mumbai. Dated this 27th day of August, 2022. M/s. V. S. Legal Associates 1A, 5 & 5A, 4th Floor, Kamanwala Chamber, Premises Co-op. Society Ltd., Sir P. M. Road, Mumbai-400 001. Mob. No- 9323918397 RENAISSANCE GLOBAL LIMITED CIN: L36911MH1989PLC054498 Regd. Office: Plot No. 36 A & 37, Seepz, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400096 Tel: 022- 4055 1200 | Fax: 022-2829 2146 Web: www.renaissanceglobal.com | Email: investors@renaissanceglobal.com NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS (Transfer of Equity Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) ) (As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013) Members are hereby informed that in terms of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended to date, the shares, on which dividend has not been claimed or paid for seven consecutive years from the dividend declaration date, are liable to be transferred to the Demat account provided by the IEPF Authority, constituted by the Government of India under Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. As per the said rules, the Company has sent individual communication at the latest available address of the shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unpaid dividend before its transfer to IEPF Demat Account. Shareholders are advised to forward the requisite documents as mentioned in the said communication to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. The list of such shareholders who have not encashed/claimed their dividends for last seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to IEPF Demat account is displayed on website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com. Notice is hereby given that in the absence of receipt of valid documents/claims from the concerned shareholder(s) by the date mentioned in the communication, the Company would be initiating the process of transferring said shares to IEPF Demat account, without any further notice, in accordance with the said Rules. Once these shares are transferred by the Company to IEPF, no claim shall lie against the Company or RTA. However, the Shareholders may claim such shares by making an application to IEPF Authority in Form IEPF-5 as prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The said form is available on the IEPF website i.e. www.iepf.gov.in. For any other information / clarification on this matter, the concerned shareholders may write to the Company at investors@renaissanceglobal.com or contact our RTA M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., C-101, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Tel. No.: (022) 49186270, e-mail: iepf.shares@linkintime.co.in. By order of the Board For Renaissance Global Limited Place: Mumbai Sd/- CS Vishal Dhokar Date: August 26, 2022 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer This PDF was originally uploade To Teligram channel_ LBS Newspaper platform (https://t.me/LBSNEWSPAPER) Subscribe now to get this edition before anyone else!! Backup channel:@LBSNEWSPAPER Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sintercom India Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:30 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SINTERCOM INDIA LIMITED 02:33p SINTERCOM INDIA : Newspaper Advertisements PU 08/11 Sintercom India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2.. CI 05/27 Sintercom India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022 CI 05/27 Sintercom India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31,.. CI 03/20 SINTERCOM INDIA : Credit Rating PU 02/11 Sintercom India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months .. CI 2021 Sintercom India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months .. CI 2021 Sintercom India Limited Approves Changes in the Composition of the Committees of the Bo.. CI 2021 Sintercom India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2.. CI 2021 Sintercom India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31,.. CI