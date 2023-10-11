By Chris Wack

SINTX Technologies has been awarded a Phase II grant of $2 million by the National Institutes of Health to develop a 3D-printed composite silicon nitride polyetheretherketone spinal implant.

The manufacturing company said this grant represents the fourth NIH grant awarded to it since the Phase I award for this project was received in September 2021.

SINTX said that through the development of 3DP SN-PEEK spinal implants, the company hopes to combine the familiarity and benefits of polyetheretherketone with the antibacterial and osteoconductive characteristics of silicon nitride. The composite implants will be manufactured with modern, cost-effective 3D printing technologies.

SINTX will collaborate with the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine over the next 24 months to execute this project. The NIH grant will support resourcing and acquisition of materials, as well as testing and trials at SINTX and Penn Vet.

Upon the successful execution of the Phase II grant application goals, SINTX will have the majority of the benchtop and large animal in vivo data needed to seek FDA regulatory clearance using the 510(k) pathway.

