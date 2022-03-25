Log in
SINTX Technologies Issues 2022 10-K and Announces Investor Conference Call

03/25/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2021, SINTX made significant investments into the expansion of its three priority business segments - biomedical, industrial/armor, and antipathogenic - through the purchase of new technology, equipment, and personnel. The Company is narrowly focused on opportunities closest to revenue such as armor materials and plates, the development of new biomedical implants, and antipathogenic products. SINTX continues to implement a business strategy of being an OEM supplier of advanced material-based solutions for the foreseeable future.

SINTX plans to host a conference call to provide an update on the business. The call is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed through dial-in: Toll-free 877-524-8416; International 412-902-1028. For those who are not available to listen to the call, a digital replay will be archived on the "News & Media" section of the SINTX website under “Presentations”.

Questions will not be taken during the call, however, investors and interested parties may submit questions prior to the call via email to IR@SINTX.com. Questions will be accepted through 12:00 p.m. ET, on April 8, 2022.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes advanced ceramics for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride materials and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility and advanced ceramic materials in its SINTX Armor facility, both located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences to include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Business Inquiries for SINTX:
SINTX Technologies
801.839.3502
IR@sintx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
