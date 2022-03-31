Sinyi Realty : Announcement of Merger (short-form merger) with the Company's subsidiary

|
Statement
|
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Sinyi Realty Inc. and Sinyi Real Estate Consulting Limited
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):Sinyi Real Estate Consulting Limited
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
Yes
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders' equity:Sinyi Real Estate Consulting Limited
is a 100% own subsidiary of Sinyi Realty Inc. For the purpose of
resource consolidation, a short-form merger is commenced in accordance
with Article 19 of Merger and Acquisition Law and has no impact
on the shareholders' equity.
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition: The Company aims for
resource consolidation.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
For better resource consolidation.
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:
In order to integrate resources and improve operational efficiency,
the Company shall execute short-form merger with Sinyi Real Estate
Consulting Limited in accordance with Article 19 of the Enterprise Mergers
and Acquisitions Law without affecting shareholders' equity.
It has no impact on NAV and EPS.
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.: no
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds: no
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions: not applicable.
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction: not applicable.
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm: not applicable.
15.Name of CPA or lawyer: not applicable.
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA: not applicable.
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders in this merger and acquisition: not applicable.
18.Estimated date of completion: 2022.07.31. The completion date is
authorized to our president of the Company and the representative
participating in the merger to decide if there are any changes needed.
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company: After the merger takes effect, the assets and liabilities of
the eliminated company are still valid as of the completion date.
All rights and obligations shall be assumed by the surviving company
in accordance with the law.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
1.Sinyi Realty Inc.(surviving company)
Major business scope: real estate agency and other relevant business
2.Sinyi Real Estate Consulting Limited (dissolved company)
Major business scope: making instructions of real estate
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):not applicable
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:not applicable
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:
not applicable
24.Other important terms and conditions:
The important provisions of the merger and the details of the relevant
matters shall be handled in accordance with the relevant regulations,
in addition to the announcement in accordance with the law.
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:
not applicable
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction: none
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:not applicable
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:not applicable
29.Details on change of business model:not applicable
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:not applicable
31.Source of funds:not applicable
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:none