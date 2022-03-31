Sinyi Realty : Announcement of the Company's Board Resolution to Make Donation to Taiwan Regional Revitalization Foundation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31 2.Reason for the donation:The Company has been investing in a community project for a long time to assist individuals who are interested in promoting community building. However, the community family plan is mostly to assist individuals. In order to develop Regional Revitalization cases in Taiwan, the Company proposed to support Taiwan Regional Revitalization Foundation to promote Taiwan's Revitalization system and integrate original innovation with new innovation, so as to revive local industries, create employment , promote population return and eventually benefit Taiwan. 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$ 5,800 thousand 4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan Regional Revitalization Foundation 5.Relationship with the Company: The director of the Company is the director of the Foundation 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion: none. 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):none. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: none.