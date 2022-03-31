Log in
    9940   TW0009940007

SINYI REALTY INC.

(9940)
  Report
Sinyi Realty : Announcement of the Company's Board Resolution to Make Donation to Taiwan Regional Revitalization Foundation

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sinyi Realty Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 17:57:49
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's Board
Resolution to Make Donation to Taiwan Regional
Revitalization Foundation
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Reason for the donation:The Company has been investing in a
community project for a long time to assist individuals who
are interested in promoting community building. However,
the community family plan is mostly to assist individuals. In order to
develop Regional Revitalization cases in Taiwan, the Company proposed to
support Taiwan Regional Revitalization Foundation to promote Taiwan's
Revitalization system and integrate original innovation with new
innovation, so as to revive local industries, create employment
, promote population return and eventually benefit Taiwan.
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$ 5,800 thousand
4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan Regional Revitalization Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company: The director of the Company
is the director of the Foundation
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion: none.
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):none.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: none.

Disclaimer

Sinyi Realty Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
