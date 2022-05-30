Sinyi Realty : Announcement on resolution of appointment of Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/30 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Jhan, Hong-Tze Hong, San-Xiong Yen, Lou-Yu Lee, Yi-Li 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Jhan, Hong-Tze : The Company's Independent Director Hong, San-Xiong : The Company's Independent Director Yen, Lou-Yu : The Company's Independent Director Lee, Yi-Li : The Company's Independent Director 5.Name of the new position holder: Jhan, Hong-Tze Yen, Lou-Yu Lee, Yi-Li Wu, Chih-Wei 6.Resume of the new position holder: Jhan, Hong-Tze : The Company's Independent Director Yen, Lou-Yu : The Company's Independent Director Lee, Yi-Li : The Company's Independent Director Wu, Chih-Wei : Cathay Real Estate Development Ltd.'s Independent Director 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired and newly appointed by the 14th term Board of Directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/31~2022/05/23 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/30 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none.