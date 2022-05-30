Sinyi Realty : Announcement on resolution of appointment of Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/30
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Jhan, Hong-Tze
Hong, San-Xiong
Yen, Lou-Yu
Lee, Yi-Li
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Jhan, Hong-Tze : The Company's Independent Director
Hong, San-Xiong : The Company's Independent Director
Yen, Lou-Yu : The Company's Independent Director
Lee, Yi-Li : The Company's Independent Director
5.Name of the new position holder:
Jhan, Hong-Tze
Yen, Lou-Yu
Lee, Yi-Li
Wu, Chih-Wei
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Jhan, Hong-Tze : The Company's Independent Director
Yen, Lou-Yu : The Company's Independent Director
Lee, Yi-Li : The Company's Independent Director
Wu, Chih-Wei : Cathay Real Estate Development Ltd.'s Independent Director
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired and newly appointed by the
14th term Board of Directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/31~2022/05/23
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/30
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:none.