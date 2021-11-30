Sinyi Realty : The Announcement of Resolutions of The Board of Directors Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/30 2.Company name: Sinyi Realty Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company's Board of Directors Meeting passed the following resolutions: 1.The Company's Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured corporate bond of amount less than NT 1.2 billion dollars. 6.Countermeasures: Not applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None