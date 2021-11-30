Sinyi Realty : The Announcement of Resolutions of The Board of Directors Meeting
11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Sinyi Realty Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/30
Time of announcement
18:49:43
Subject
The Announcement of Resolutions of The Board of Directors
Meeting
Date of events
2021/11/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/30
2.Company name: Sinyi Realty Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's Board of Directors Meeting passed the following resolutions:
1.The Company's Board of Directors approved the
issuance of unsecured corporate bond of amount
less than NT 1.2 billion dollars.
6.Countermeasures: Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Sinyi Realty Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 11:10:03 UTC.