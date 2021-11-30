Sinyi Realty : The Company's Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured corporate bond

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/30 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:@issuance of unsecured corporate bond of Sinyi Realty Inc. 3.Total amount issued:Aggregate amount less than NTD 1,200,000,000 (can be in installments depending on market condition) 4.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000 5.Issue price:At Par 6.Issuance period: No more than ten years 7.Coupon rate:fixed coupon rate, depending on the pricing result 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals: Not applicable 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To repay bank loans. 10.Underwriting method: Public offering 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:The Company's chairperson was authorized to decide the trustees. 12.Underwriter or agent: The Company's chairman was authorized to decide the underwriter or distributing agent institution. 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance: Not applicable 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: The Company's chairman was authorized to decide the institution. 15.Certifying institution: Not applicable 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion: Not applicable 17.Sell-back conditions: Not applicable 18.Buyback conditions: Not applicable 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: Not applicable 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: Not applicable 21.Any other matters that need to be specified: None