    9940   TW0009940007

SINYI REALTY INC.

(9940)
News 
Summary

Sinyi Realty : The Company's Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured corporate bond

11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Sinyi Realty Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/30 Time of announcement 18:50:00
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors approved the
issuance of unsecured corporate bond
Date of events 2021/11/30 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/30
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:@issuance of unsecured corporate bond of
Sinyi Realty Inc.
3.Total amount issued:Aggregate amount less than NTD 1,200,000,000
(can be in installments depending on market condition)
4.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000
5.Issue price:At Par
6.Issuance period: No more than ten years
7.Coupon rate:fixed coupon rate, depending on the
pricing result
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:
Not applicable
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To repay bank loans.
10.Underwriting method: Public offering
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:The Company's chairperson
was authorized to decide the trustees.
12.Underwriter or agent:
The Company's chairman was authorized to decide
the underwriter or distributing agent institution.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance: Not applicable
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
The Company's chairman was authorized to decide the institution.
15.Certifying institution: Not applicable
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion: Not applicable
17.Sell-back conditions: Not applicable
18.Buyback conditions: Not applicable
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription: Not applicable
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription: Not applicable
21.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Sinyi Realty Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
