Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sinyi Realty Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9940   TW0009940007

SINYI REALTY INC.

(9940)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
35.15 TWD   +1.01%
02:30aSUBJECT : Announcement about resignation of the Company's Chief Financial Officer
PU
05/30SINYI REALTY : Announcement on resolution of appointment of Nomination Committee by the Board of Directors
PU
05/30SINYI REALTY : Announcement on resolution of appointment of Remuneration Committee by the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Subject:Announcement about resignation of the Company's Chief Financial Officer

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Sinyi Realty Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:04:44
Subject 
 Subject:Announcement about resignation of the
Company's Chief Financial Officer
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):CFO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/31
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wang, Jun-Yen, Vice General Manager
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
To be decided by the board of directors's resolution
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:resignation due to moving overseas
7.Effective date:2022/05/31
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none.

Disclaimer

Sinyi Realty Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINYI REALTY INC.
02:30aSUBJECT : Announcement about resignation of the Company's Chief Financial Officer
PU
05/30SINYI REALTY : Announcement on resolution of appointment of Nomination Committee by the Bo..
PU
05/30SINYI REALTY : Announcement on resolution of appointment of Remuneration Committee by the ..
PU
05/30SINYI REALTY : The Announcement of Resolutions of The Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05/19Sinyi Realty Inc. Approves Change of Chairperson
CI
05/19Sinyi Realty Inc. Approves Appointment of Wu, Chih-Wei as Independent Director
CI
04/28SINYI REALTY : board of directors approved its first quarter 2022 consolidated financial r..
PU
04/28SINYI REALTY : The Announcement of Resolutions of The Board of Directors Meeting
PU
04/28Sinyi Realty Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/31SINYI REALTY : Announcement of Merger (short-form merger) with the Company's subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 792 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2021 2 350 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net Debt 2021 522 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 7,99%
Capitalization 25 900 M 893 M 893 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 533
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart SINYI REALTY INC.
Duration : Period :
Sinyi Realty Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINYI REALTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Zhi Liu General Manager
Chien-Chih Chen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesperson
Chun Chi Chou Chairman
Chi-Yen Tsai Chief Information Officer
San Hsiung Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINYI REALTY INC.0.29%893
CBRE GROUP, INC.-22.54%26 897
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.96%14 608
KE HOLDINGS INC.-42.89%14 528
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-34.04%10 154
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-25.08%10 010