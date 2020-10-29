Sioen Industries : and Sihold start talks view to a delisting of Sioen Industries

plants colleagues countries +50 +4 000 +20

JOINT PRESS RELEASE OF SIHOLD NV AND SIOEN INDUSTRIES NV

PRESS RELEASE - ARDOOIE, 29 OCTOBER 2020

This press release contains regulated information - inside information on the part of Sioen Industries NV.

This press release makes a notification in accordance with article 8 §1 of the Royal Decree of April 27, 2007 on public takeover bids (Belgian Takeover Decree) in respect of Sihold NV.

SIOEN INDUSTRIES AND SIHOLD START TALKS WITH A VIEW TO A DELISTING OF SIOEN INDUSTRIES