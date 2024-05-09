SIOS Corp is engaged in the development, infrastructure construction, operation support, and other businesses of information technology (IT) systems based on open source software (OSS), adding applications, operating systems and cloud computing, as well as research and development in new areas to create and provide new value. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Open System Infrastructure segment sells OSS-related products, including LifeKeeper, software that can avoid system downtime in the event of an IT system failure, and Red Hat, Inc. related products, as well as the SIOS OSS Yorozu Sodan Shitsu service that handles various inquiries related to OSS and consulting services for various information systems. The Application segment includes software products for multi-functional peripherals, management support systems for financial institutions, the Gluegent series of software as a service for cloud services, among others.

Sector Software