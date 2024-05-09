Consolidated financial resultSIOS Corporation
Consolidated Financial Result
(For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2024)
May 8, 2024
Company name:
SIOS Corporation
Address:
2-12-3 Minami Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0047 Japan
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
Code number :
3744
URL:
https://www.sios.com/
Representative:
Nobuo Kita, Representative Director
Contact:
Tokutaro Kobayashi, S.V.P. of Finance & Accounting
Phone: +81-3-6401-5111
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly financial report: May 14, 2024
(Note) All figures in the financial statements are rounded down to the nearest millionth.
'-' indicates a loss or negative figure.
1. Consolidated results (January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024)
(% of change from previous first quarter)
(1) Consolidated business results
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
3-month period(2024/3)
6,405
51.8
18
-25.3
57
-0.7
38
200.6
3-month period(2023/3)
4,220
12.0
24
-
57
-
12
-
(Note)Comprehensive income
As of Mar.31, 2024: 50 million yen/
272.4%
As of Mar. 31, 2023: 13 million yen/ -57.6%
Net income per share
Net income per share
- Basic
- Diluted
Yen
Yen
3-month period(2024/3)
4.46
-
3-month period(2023/3)
1.48
-
- Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
3-month period(2023/4)
9,243
1,203
12.0
FY2023
6,706
1,187
16.4
(Reference) Equity
As of Mar. 31, 2024: 1,106 million yen
As of Dec. 31, 2023: 1,099 million yen
2. Cash dividends
Dividend per share
Record Date
End of Q1
Interim
End of Q3
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2023
-
0.00
-
5.00
5.00
FY2024
-
FY2024 (expected)
0.00
-
10.00
10.00
(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: None
3. Forecast of consolidated results for FY2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024)
(% of change from previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
FY2024
16,600
4.5
250
-
330
-
220
-
25.38
(Note) Revisions to
recent business forecast:
None
Consolidated financial result
SIOS Corporation
4. Others
- Reclassification of significant subsidiaries during the period (Reclassification due to change in scope of consolidation): None
- Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
- Change in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
- Change in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None
- Change arising from other factors: None
- Change in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
- Number of outstanding shares (including treasury stock)
- Number of treasury stock
- Average number of outstanding shares (3-month period)
First quarter of
8,874,400 shares
FY2023
8,874,400 shares
FY2024
First quarter of
205,838 shares
FY2023
205,838 shares
FY2024
First quarter of
8,668,562 shares
First quarter of
8,668,562 shares
FY2024
FY2023
Explanation about proper use of forecasts of consolidated financial results and other special notes
- Information Regarding the Audit Review Procedure: This report is outside the scope of the procedures for quarterly review of financial statements as required under the financial instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The aforementioned procedures have not been completed as of the time of disclosure of this document.
- Net income per share was calculated by the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stocks) at the end of fiscal year.
- Forecasts announced by the company referred to above were prepared based on management's assumption with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts.
-
This information to above is an UNOFFICIAL English-language translation of the original Japanese-language version. The format and contents of this document are defined by the requirements of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Standard.
To the extent that there are discrepancies between this translation and the original version, the original version shall be definitive.
