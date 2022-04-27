Log in
    SIP   BE0003898187

SIPEF

(SIP)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/27 11:35:27 am EDT
63.80 EUR   +0.16%
02:06pSIPEF : Annual report 2021 - Part 1 - Company report
PU
04/21SIPEF : Interim statement of the Sipef Group (3m/2022) ( EN NL )
PU
04/21SIPEF : 1st quarter earnings
CO
SIPEF : Annual report 2021 - Part 1 - Company report

04/27/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Annual Report 2021

PART 1 - COMPANY REPORT

Key ﬁgures

384 178 tonnes

Produced palm oil in 2021

1 195 USD/tonne (CIF)

Average world market price of palm oil in 2021

169 218 KUSD

Gross proﬁt

in 2021

TOTAL PLANTED HECTARAGETOTAL OWN PRODUCTION OF PALM OIL OF CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES

AVERAGE MARKET PRICE OF PALM OILRECURRING NET PROFIT SHARE OF THE GROUP

IN HA

IN TONNES

USD/TONNE

IN KUSD

100 000

350 000

  • 1 200

    120 000

    100 000

    2019

The connection to the world of sustainable tropical agriculture

200 000

100%

31

RSPO-compliant

employees (FTE)

certiﬁcates

all the criteria for processing

work on the plantations and

granted to the operational

RSPO certiﬁed oil palm products

in related processing facilities

units of the Group

have been met

SHAREHOLDER'S

GROSS

EQUITY

DIVIDEND

SHARE OF THE GROUP

IN KUSD'

IN EUR'

800 000

2,0

700 000

600 000

1,5

500 000

400 000

1,0

300 000

200 000

0,5

100 000

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES*

IN KUSD'

21 233

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

IN KUSD'

200 000

* As from 2021, the ﬁnancing of plasma advances has been included under investing activities instead of operating activities. The prior year ﬁgures have been restated accordingly.

Mission

As a producer of traceable, sustainably certiﬁed and premium tropical agricultural commodities, mainly high-quality crude palm oil and other palm products, SIPEF aims to be a reliable partner and preferred supplier to the processing industry.

The Group operates in remote areas, where a sustainable approach is necessary for social development and economic growth. SIPEF creates value through sustainable expansion and optimum yield per hectare, by using the best planting materials and efficient and innovative management of all products, including by-products in the chain. It also actively promotes employment and works to train smallholders, with a view to their integration into the production chain. In all of its activities, SIPEF continually strives to achieve a balance between taking care of the environment and social welfare, and development at an economic level.

SIPEF also aspires to attain a growing dividend income and a rising share price for its shareholders, by means of thorough and eﬃcient cost management, and an increasing asset base.

SIPEF Company Report 2021

1

Contents

Mission ...................................................... Cover

Key ﬁgures 2021 ............................................. Cover

SIPEF at a glance ................................................ 2

Signiﬁcant events in 2021 ........................................ 4

Message from the chairman ...................................... 6

Message from the managing director ............................. 9

Strategy of the Group ........................................... 13

Business model ................................................. 18

Product markets ................................................ 26

SIPEF operational activities .................................... 34

-- Palm oil .......................................... 36

-- Bananas ......................................... 52

-- Rubber en tea .................................... 58

-- Research and development ...................... 63

Risks and uncertainties ......................................... 70

Corporate governance statement ............................... 76

SIPEF on the stock market ..................................... 110

Other information about the Company ........................ 113

Glossary ....................................................... 116

Annex .......................................................... 122

Responsible persons ........................................... 131

For further information ....................................... 132

Disclaimer

Sipef NV published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 18:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
