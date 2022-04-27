SIPEF : Annual report 2021 - Part 1 - Company report

Annual Report 2021

Key ﬁgures

384 178 tonnes

Produced palm oil in 2021

1 195 USD/tonne (CIF)

Average world market price of palm oil in 2021

169 218 KUSD

Gross proﬁt

in 2021

TOTAL PLANTED HECTARAGETOTAL OWN PRODUCTION OF PALM OIL OF CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES

AVERAGE MARKET PRICE OF PALM OILRECURRING NET PROFIT SHARE OF THE GROUP

IN HA

IN TONNES

USD/TONNE

IN KUSD

100 000

350 000

1 200 120 000 100 000 2019

The connection to the world of sustainable tropical agriculture

200 000 100% 31 RSPO-compliant employees (FTE) certiﬁcates all the criteria for processing work on the plantations and granted to the operational RSPO certiﬁed oil palm products in related processing facilities units of the Group have been met SHAREHOLDER'S GROSS EQUITY DIVIDEND SHARE OF THE GROUP IN KUSD' IN EUR' 800 000 2,0 700 000 600 000 1,5 500 000 400 000 1,0 300 000 200 000 0,5 100 000

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES*

IN KUSD'

21 233

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

IN KUSD'

200 000

* As from 2021, the ﬁnancing of plasma advances has been included under investing activities instead of operating activities. The prior year ﬁgures have been restated accordingly.

Mission

As a producer of traceable, sustainably certiﬁed and premium tropical agricultural commodities, mainly high-quality crude palm oil and other palm products, SIPEF aims to be a reliable partner and preferred supplier to the processing industry.

The Group operates in remote areas, where a sustainable approach is necessary for social development and economic growth. SIPEF creates value through sustainable expansion and optimum yield per hectare, by using the best planting materials and efficient and innovative management of all products, including by-products in the chain. It also actively promotes employment and works to train smallholders, with a view to their integration into the production chain. In all of its activities, SIPEF continually strives to achieve a balance between taking care of the environment and social welfare, and development at an economic level.

SIPEF also aspires to attain a growing dividend income and a rising share price for its shareholders, by means of thorough and eﬃcient cost management, and an increasing asset base.

SIPEF Company Report 2021

1

Contents

Mission ...................................................... Cover

Key ﬁgures 2021 ............................................. Cover

SIPEF at a glance ................................................ 2

Signiﬁcant events in 2021 ........................................ 4

Message from the chairman ...................................... 6

Message from the managing director ............................. 9

Strategy of the Group ........................................... 13

Business model ................................................. 18

Product markets ................................................ 26

SIPEF operational activities .................................... 34

-- Palm oil .......................................... 36

-- Bananas ......................................... 52

-- Rubber en tea .................................... 58

-- Research and development ...................... 63

Risks and uncertainties ......................................... 70

Corporate governance statement ............................... 76

SIPEF on the stock market ..................................... 110

Other information about the Company ........................ 113

Glossary ....................................................... 116

Annex .......................................................... 122

Responsible persons ........................................... 131

For further information ....................................... 132