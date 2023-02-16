SIPEF : Annual results of the Sipef group per 31 December 2022 ( EN NL )

SIPEF was the first RSPO member to work with the Dispute Settlement Facility designed by RSPO, engaging with its stakeholders as an important part of its human right due diligence and grievance process.

SIPEF can look forward to another strong performance year, thanks to increasing annual production volumes and controlled unit production costs. The recurring result 2023 will highly depend on the further evolution of the palm oil prices.SIPEF started a project, together with a licensed assessor, to develop a balanced oil palm landscape approach for smallholders and customary landowners around Hargy Oil Palms' operations in Papua New Guinea.

Cultivated areas in Musi Rawas continued to grow in compliance with RSPO, by 1 453 hectares to a total area of 16 423 hectares. The Dendymarker own plantations are now fully replanted.

In line with the 30% payout ratio of previous years, the board of directors proposes to increase the gross dividend per share by 50%, from EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.00, payable on 5 July 2023.

Net financial position for the Group turned positive, even after capital expenditures of KUSD 79 294, mainly related to the continued expansion in South Sumatra.

1. Management report

1.1. Group production

2022 (in tonnes) Own Third Q4/22 YoY% Own Third YTD YoY% parties parties Q4/22 Palm oil 80 456 21 149 101 605 9.8% 329 090 74 837 403 927 5.1% Rubber 339 174 513 -19.8% 1 368 555 1 923 -27.2% Bananas 6 269 0 6 269 -23.0% 32 270 0 32 270 0.2% 2021 (in tonnes) Own Third Q4/21 Own Third YTD parties parties Q4/21 Palm oil 75 067 17 443 92 510 316 740 67 438 384 178 Rubber 433 207 640 1 996 645 2 641 Bananas 8 144 0 8 144 32 200 0 32 200

The fourth quarter, the Group's palm oil production grew by 9.8% against last year's fourth quarter. As a consequence, annual palm oil production growth reached 5.1%.

In Indonesia, North Sumatra, annual french fruit bunches (FFB) production in the mature plantations on mineral soil increased by 2.3%, rainfall in 2022 being generally supportive of palm growth and bunch development. The mature plantations on organic soils experienced a fairly wet fourth quarter. Despite good water management, significant lower yields were experienced (-7.5%) against the same quarter last year, reducing the annual crop performance by 1.8% compared with last year.

In the Bengkulu region high rainfall of over 550 mm per month in October and November disturbed the harvesting and transport of bunches. This resulted in a decrease in production of 5.3% compared with the fourth quarter 2021. The annual crop for the Agro Muko Group was 9.0% lower than the previous year, mainly due to the remaining effect of the 2019 drought. As a reminder, FFB production decline experienced due to this phenomenon in the first semester of the year, against 30 June 2021, amounted to 13.8%.

In South Sumatra, FFB production continued to rise, with 59.6% growth for the fourth quarter and an annual increase of 53.7% compared with the full year 2021. These growth rates were also largely reflected in smallholders' purchases (Plasma). The rising contributions from both the Musi Rawas plantations and those of Dendymarker were the direct result of an enlarged number of harvestable hectares, and increasing bunch weight and bunch numbers on maturing estates.

In Papua New Guinea the exceptional performance of the oil palm plantations, also continued in the fourth quarter, both for the crop harvested on own estates (+5.9% versus the fourth quarter last year) and for the smallholder FFB purchases (+19.5% against the same period 2021). Thanks to annual rainfall reaching 59% of the five-year average, 21% lower than last year, in combination with a better than anticipated recovery from the impact of the volcanic eruption in 2019, a record crop of 403 419 tonnes was harvested on the own estates in 2022. Also, the smallholders' purchases hit a record volume of 254 356 tonnes. As a result, the overall volumes processed over the year increased with 9.8% in comparison with 2021.