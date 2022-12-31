SIPEF : Overview Buy back own shares 23/12/2022 - 29/12/2022 ( EN NL )

SIPEF has purchased the following own shares under the share buy-back program during the period of

Notification of transactions regarding SIPEF shares from 23 December 2022 to 29 December 2022. Implementation of the authorisation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 10 June 2020.

The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/shareholders-information/buy-back-own-shares

This information will be published on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/press-releases/press-releases-buy-back-own-shares

Translation: this press release is available in Dutch and English. The Dutch version is the original; the other language version is a free translation. We have made every reasonable effort to avoid any discrepancies between the different language versions. However, should such discrepancies exist, the Dutch version will take precedence.

Schoten, 31 December 2022

