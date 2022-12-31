Advanced search
    SIP   BE0003898187

SIPEF

(SIP)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-30 am EST
58.90 EUR   +0.34%
SIPEF : Overview Buy back own shares 23/12/2022 - 29/12/2022 ( EN NL )

12/31/2022 | 01:08am EST
31 December 2022

Press release

Regulated information

Transactions on SIPEF-shares

Notification of transactions regarding SIPEF shares from 23 December 2022 to 29 December 2022. Implementation of the authorisation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 10 June 2020.

Buy backs

SIPEF has purchased the following own shares under the share buy-back program during the period of

23 December 2022 to 29 December 2022: 641 SIPEF shares:

Date

Number of

Total amount

Price

Highest price

Lowest price

Trading

Shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

method

23-12-2022

469

26 779.90

57.10

57.10

57.10

Euronext

27-12-2022

172

9 976.00

58.00

58.00

58.00

Euronext

Total

641

36 755.90

57.34

58.00

57.10

On 29 December 2022, SIPEF holds 178.933 SIPEF shares representing 1.6913% of the subscribed capital.

SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten

RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285

p. 1 of 2

The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/shareholders-information/buy-back-own-shares

This information will be published on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/press-releases/press-releases-buy-back-own-shares

Translation: this press release is available in Dutch and English. The Dutch version is the original; the other language version is a free translation. We have made every reasonable effort to avoid any discrepancies between the different language versions. However, should such discrepancies exist, the Dutch version will take precedence.

Schoten, 31 December 2022

For more information, please contact:

  • François Van Hoydonck, managing director (Mobile +32 478 92 92 82)
  • Johan Nelis, chief financial officer

Tel.: +32 3 641 97 00

investors@sipef.com

www.sipef.com(section "investors")

SIPEF is a Belgian agro-industry group listed on Euronext Brussels and specialised in the - as sustainable certified - production of tropical agricultural commodities, primarily crude palm oil and palm products. These labour-intensive activities are consolidated in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Ivory Coast and are characterised by broad stakeholder involvement, which sustainably supports the long-term investments.

SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten

RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285

p. 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sipef NV published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 06:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
