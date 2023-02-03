SIPEF : Overview Buy back own shares 28/02/2023 - 02/03/2023 ( EN NL )

6 March 2023

Press release

Regulated information

Transactions on SIPEF-shares

Notification of transactions regarding SIPEF shares from 28 February 2023 to 2 March 2023. Implementation of the authorisation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 10 June 2020.

Buy backs

SIPEF has purchased the following own shares under the share buy-back program during the period of

28 February 2023 to 2 March 2023: 1 967 SIPEF shares:

Date Number of Total amount Price Highest price Lowest price Trading Shares (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) method 28-02-2023 827 50 198.90 60.70 60.70 60.70 Euronext 01-03-2023 851 51 503.70 60.52 60.70 60.40 Euronext 02-03-2023 289 17 585.90 60.85 61.00 60.70 Euronext Total 1 967 119 288.50

On 2 March 2023, SIPEF holds 184 000 SIPEF shares representing 1.7392% of the subscribed capital.

The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/shareholders-information/buy-back-own-shares