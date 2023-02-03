SIPEF : Overview Buy back own shares 28/02/2023 - 02/03/2023 ( EN NL )

6 March 2023
Press release
Regulated information
Transactions on SIPEF-shares
Notification of transactions regarding SIPEF shares from 28 February 2023 to 2 March 2023. Implementation of the authorisation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 10 June 2020.
Buy backs
SIPEF has purchased the following own shares under the share buy-back program during the period of
28 February 2023 to 2 March 2023: 1 967 SIPEF shares:
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Total amount
|
Price
|
Highest price
|
Lowest price
|
Trading
|
Shares
|
(EUR)
|
(EUR)
|
(EUR)
|
(EUR)
|
method
|
|
28-02-2023
|
827
|
50 198.90
|
60.70
|
60.70
|
60.70
|
Euronext
|
01-03-2023
|
851
|
51 503.70
|
60.52
|
60.70
|
60.40
|
Euronext
|
02-03-2023
|
289
|
17 585.90
|
60.85
|
61.00
|
60.70
|
Euronext
|
Total
|
1 967
|
119 288.50
|
|
|
|
On 2 March 2023, SIPEF holds 184 000 SIPEF shares representing 1.7392% of the subscribed capital.
The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/shareholders-information/buy-back-own-shares
This information will be published on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/press-releases/press-releases-buy-back-own-shares
Schoten, 6 March 2023
For more information, please contact:
-
François Van Hoydonck, managing director (Mobile +32 478 92 92 82)
-
Johan Nelis, chief financial officer
Tel.: +32 3 641 97 00
investors@sipef.com www.sipef.com(section "investors")
SIPEF is a Belgian agro-industry group listed on Euronext Brussels and specialised in the - as sustainable certified - production of tropical agricultural commodities, primarily crude palm oil and palm products. These labour-intensive activities are consolidated in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Ivory Coast and are characterised by broad stakeholder involvement, which sustainably supports the long-term investments.
