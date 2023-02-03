Advanced search
11:35:06 2023-03-03 am EST
61.50 EUR   +1.15%
SIPEF : Overview Buy back own shares 28/02/2023 - 02/03/2023 ( EN NL )

03/06/2023 | 12:50am EST
6 March 2023

Press release

Regulated information

Transactions on SIPEF-shares

Notification of transactions regarding SIPEF shares from 28 February 2023 to 2 March 2023. Implementation of the authorisation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 10 June 2020.

Buy backs

SIPEF has purchased the following own shares under the share buy-back program during the period of

28 February 2023 to 2 March 2023: 1 967 SIPEF shares:

Date

Number of

Total amount

Price

Highest price

Lowest price

Trading

Shares

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

(EUR)

method

28-02-2023

827

50 198.90

60.70

60.70

60.70

Euronext

01-03-2023

851

51 503.70

60.52

60.70

60.40

Euronext

02-03-2023

289

17 585.90

60.85

61.00

60.70

Euronext

Total

1 967

119 288.50

On 2 March 2023, SIPEF holds 184 000 SIPEF shares representing 1.7392% of the subscribed capital.

The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/shareholders-information/buy-back-own-shares

SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten

RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285

p. 1 of 2

This information will be published on: https://www.sipef.com/hq/investors/press-releases/press-releases-buy-back-own-shares

Translation: this press release is available in Dutch and English. The Dutch version is the original; the other language version is a free translation. We have made every reasonable effort to avoid any discrepancies between the different language

versions. However, should such discrepancies exist, the Dutch version will take precedence.

Schoten, 6 March 2023

For more information, please contact:

  • François Van Hoydonck, managing director (Mobile +32 478 92 92 82)
  • Johan Nelis, chief financial officer

Tel.: +32 3 641 97 00

investors@sipef.com www.sipef.com(section "investors")

SIPEF is a Belgian agro-industry group listed on Euronext Brussels and specialised in the - as sustainable certified - production of tropical agricultural commodities, primarily crude palm oil and palm products. These labour-intensive activities are consolidated in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Ivory Coast and are characterised by broad stakeholder involvement, which sustainably supports the long-term investments.

SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten

RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285

p. 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sipef NV published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 05:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
