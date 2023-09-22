The Connection to the world of Sustainable Tropical Agriculture
Principle assumptions
Benchmark of main industrial competitors
Age profile based on own ageing interpretation
Market capitalization is calculated based on the average exchange rate & average share price of the year
Benchmark based on own CPO productions of competitors:
Tons
CPO own production benchmark (2022)
12 841 458
Worldwide production (Oilworld 2022)
78 882 000
Total representation in %
16,3%
Assuming that the sample includes 50% of industrial comparable companies, the representative sample amounts to32,6%
Peer review
Own planted Oil Palm Hectares in KHa (2022)
Sime Darby
Golden Agri-Resources
Felda Global Ventures
Kuala Lumpur Kepong
Salim Ivomas Pratama
Wilmar International Astra Agro Lestari
First Resources
IOI Corporation
Triputra Agro Persada
Genting Plantations
Bumitama
Eagle High Plantations
London Sumatra Indon
Socfinaf
DSNG
Sampoerna Agro
SIPEF
Anglo Eastern Plantations
United plantations
MP Evans
Socfinasia
R.E.A. Holdings
578
425
334
290
245
232
215
176
175
138
138
132
95
91
91
85
83
78
71
46
40
39
36
Plantation
Integrated
Sipef
In '000 hectares
2021
2022
Var %
Integrated
2.319
2.325
0,2%
Plantation
1.439
1.430
-0,6%
Sipef
77
78
2,2%
Peer review
Age Profile: Average age planted hectares (2022)
London Sumatra Indon Salim Ivomas Pratama R.E.A. Holdings Golden Agri-Resources Astra Agro Lestari
Anglo Eastern Plantations Sampoerna Agro Eagle High Plantations Felda Global Ventures IOI Corporation First Resources
Wilmar International Kuala Lumpur Kepong
DSNG Socfinasia Triputra Agro Persada Bumitama
Genting Plantations Socfinaf Sime Darby
United plantations MP Evans
SIPEF
19,0
18,0
17,4
16,0
15,1
14,0
14,0
13,9
13,7
13,0
13,0
13,0
12,8
12,8
12,7
12,6
12,3
12,3
12,3
12,1
11,1
10,0
9,8
Plantation
Integrated
Sipef
In years
2021
2022
Var %
Integrated
13,5
13,7
1,5%
Plantation
13,1
13,7
4,1%
Sipef
9,9
9,8
-1,5%
SIPEF is a food processing group organized around 5 product families:
- palm oil (94% of sales): 403.9 Kt produced in 2022;
- exotic fruits and plants (4.2%): bananas (32.3 Kt produced), pineapple flowers;
- tea (0.8%);
- rubber (0.7%): 0.7 Kt produced;
- other (0.3%).
At the end of 2022, the group had 81,404 hectares of plantations.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (2.3%), Indonesia (46.8%), the Netherlands (25.3%), Switzerland (17.3%), Malaysia (2.1%), France (1.9%), the United Kingdom (1.4%), Germany (0.8%) and other (2.1%).