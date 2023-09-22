Peer review

Disclaimer

The information contained in this section is provided for your general information only and is not designed nor intended to offer anything more than information only.

The information with respect to the companies included in the Peer Review was retrieved from publicly available information being annual reports and company websites on the one hand and from analyst reports we received on the other hand. In some cases we had to give our own interpretation to the available information in order to get comparable indicators.

As a consequence of using different sources combined with giving our own interpretationto the available information, the information may not always be correct and SIPEF does not accept any liability for loss and damage that may arise from relying upon this information.