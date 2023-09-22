SIPEF

2022 Peer review

The Connection to the world of Sustainable Tropical Agriculture

Peer review

Peer review

Principle assumptions

  • Benchmark of main industrial competitors
  • Age profile based on own ageing interpretation
  • Market capitalization is calculated based on the average exchange rate & average share price of the year
  • Benchmark based on own CPO productions of competitors:

Tons

CPO own production benchmark (2022)

12 841 458

Worldwide production (Oilworld 2022)

78 882 000

Total representation in %

16,3%

  • Assuming that the sample includes 50% of industrial comparable companies, the representative sample amounts to32,6%

Peer review

Own planted Oil Palm Hectares in KHa (2022)

Sime Darby

Golden Agri-Resources

Felda Global Ventures

Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Salim Ivomas Pratama

Wilmar International Astra Agro Lestari

First Resources

IOI Corporation

Triputra Agro Persada

Genting Plantations

Bumitama

Eagle High Plantations

London Sumatra Indon

Socfinaf

DSNG

Sampoerna Agro

SIPEF

Anglo Eastern Plantations

United plantations

MP Evans

Socfinasia

R.E.A. Holdings

578

425

334

290

245

232

215

176

175

138

138

132

95

91

91

85

83

78

71

46

40

39

36

Plantation

Integrated

Sipef

In '000 hectares

2021

2022

Var %

Integrated

2.319

2.325

0,2%

Plantation

1.439

1.430

-0,6%

Sipef

77

78

2,2%

Peer review

Age Profile: Average age planted hectares (2022)

London Sumatra Indon Salim Ivomas Pratama R.E.A. Holdings Golden Agri-Resources Astra Agro Lestari

Anglo Eastern Plantations Sampoerna Agro Eagle High Plantations Felda Global Ventures IOI Corporation First Resources

Wilmar International Kuala Lumpur Kepong

DSNG Socfinasia Triputra Agro Persada Bumitama

Genting Plantations Socfinaf Sime Darby

United plantations MP Evans

SIPEF

19,0

18,0

17,4

16,0

15,1

14,0

14,0

13,9

13,7

13,0

13,0

13,0

12,8

12,8

12,7

12,6

12,3

12,3

12,3

12,1

11,1

10,0

9,8

Plantation

Integrated

Sipef

In years

2021

2022

Var %

Integrated

13,5

13,7

1,5%

Plantation

13,1

13,7

4,1%

Sipef

9,9

9,8

-1,5%

