SIPEF : Transparancy declaration ( EN NL )

Press Release Regulated information The connection to the world of sustainable tropical agriculture Disclosure of a transparency notification On 23 August 2022, SIPEF received a notification under the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions, with regard to the threshold crossing of 50% of the voting rights of SIPEF by Ackermans & van Haaren NV ("AvH") together with Group Bracht. This movement in SIPEF's shareholder's structure results from various purchases of SIPEF shares on the stock exchange by AvH between the previous notification of 2 July 2020 and the date of the threshold crossing on 22 August 2022. Following these acquisitions, AvH together with Group Bracht holds 50.00% of the voting rights of SIPEF, of which respectively 36.00% and 12.32% are directly owned by AvH and Group Bracht, supplemented by 1.68% own shares which SIPEF has in its portfolio. SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285 p. 1 of 3

The relevant data of this transparency notification are the following: total number of shares SIPEF: 10 579 328

total number of voting rights owned by persons required to disclose (see: chain of control): Previous After the transactions notification Owners of voting rights Number Number % of voting rights of voting rights of voting rights Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het 0 0 0.000% Torentje" Ackermans & van Haaren NV 3 668 770 3 808 926 36.003% SIPEF own shares 160 000 178 000 1.683% Subtotal 3 828 770 3 986 926 37.686% Priscilla Bracht 0 0 0.000% Theodora Bracht 2 000 2 000 0.019% Victoria Bracht 0 0 0.000% Cabra P 0 100 000 0.945% Cabra T 0 100 000 0.945% Cabra V 0 100 000 0.945% Cabra NV 1 001 032 1 001 032 9.462% Subtotal 1 303 032 1 303 032 12.317% Total 5 131 802 5 289 958 50.003% * * * The control chain is the following: 1. Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company incorporated under Belgian law. Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company incorporated under Belgian law. Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law. IV. Celfloor SA is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding BV, a company incorporated under Dutch law. Apodia International Holding BV is directly controlled by Palamount SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law. VI. Palamount SA is directly controlled by Stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje", incorporated under Dutch law. VII. Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" is the ultimate controlling shareholder. SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285 p. 2 of 3