SIPEF : Transparancy declaration ( EN NL )

Press Release
Regulated information
The connection to the world of sustainable tropical agriculture
Disclosure of a transparency notification
On 23 August 2022, SIPEF received a notification under the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions, with regard to the threshold crossing of 50% of the voting rights of SIPEF by Ackermans & van Haaren NV ("AvH") together with Group Bracht. This movement in SIPEF's shareholder's structure results from various purchases of SIPEF shares on the stock exchange by AvH between the previous notification of 2 July 2020 and the date of the threshold crossing on 22 August 2022. Following these acquisitions, AvH together with Group Bracht holds 50.00% of the voting rights of SIPEF, of which respectively 36.00% and 12.32% are directly owned by AvH and Group Bracht, supplemented by 1.68% own shares which SIPEF has in its portfolio.
|
SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten
|
|
RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285
|
p. 1 of 3
The relevant data of this transparency notification are the following:
-
total number of shares SIPEF: 10 579 328
-
total number of voting rights owned by persons required to disclose (see: chain of control):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
After the transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of voting rights
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of voting rights
|
|
|
|
of voting rights
|
|
|
of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
|
|
|
Torentje"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ackermans & van Haaren NV
|
|
|
|
3 668 770
|
|
|
|
3 808 926
|
|
|
36.003%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIPEF own shares
|
|
|
|
160 000
|
|
|
|
178 000
|
|
|
1.683%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
|
3 828 770
|
|
|
|
3 986 926
|
|
|
37.686%
|
|
|
|
|
Priscilla Bracht
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Theodora Bracht
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
0.019%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Victoria Bracht
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cabra P
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
|
|
0.945%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cabra T
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
|
|
0.945%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cabra V
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
100 000
|
|
|
0.945%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cabra NV
|
|
|
1 001 032
|
|
|
1 001 032
|
|
9.462%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
|
1 303 032
|
|
|
|
1 303 032
|
|
|
12.317%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
5 131 802
|
|
|
|
5 289 958
|
|
|
50.003%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* * *
The control chain is the following:
1. Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV
-
Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company incorporated under Belgian law.
-
Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company incorporated under Belgian
law.
-
Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law.
|
IV.
|
Celfloor SA is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding BV, a company incorporated
|
|
under Dutch law.
-
Apodia International Holding BV is directly controlled by Palamount SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law.
|
VI.
|
Palamount SA is directly controlled by Stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje",
|
|
incorporated under Dutch law.
|
VII.
|
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" is the ultimate controlling shareholder.
|
SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten
|
|
RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285
|
p. 2 of 3
In accordance with article 11, §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007, Stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" is acting under its own name and at the expense of the companies mentioned under
-
until (VI).
2. Chain of control above Cabra NV
Priscilla Bracht, Theodora Bracht and Victoria Bracht jointly control Cabra NV.
3. Chain of control above Cabra P NV, Cabra T NV and Cabra V NV
Cabra P NV, Cabra T NV and Cabra V NV are controlled by, respectively, Priscilla Bracht, Theodora Bracht and Victoria Bracht.
4. Chain of control above SIPEF (SIPEF own shares)Ackermans & van Haaren NV and Group Bracht jointly control SIPEF.
This information will be published on www.sipef.com(section 'investors').
Translation: this press release is available in Dutch and English. The Dutch version is the original; the other language version is a free translation. We have made every reasonable effort to avoid any discrepancies between the different language
versions. However, should such discrepancies exist, the Dutch version will take precedence.
Schoten, 24 August 2022
For more information, please contact:
-
François Van Hoydonck, managing director (GSM +32 478 92 92 82)
-
Johan Nelis, chief financial officer
Tel.: +32 3 641 97 00
investors@sipef.com www.sipef.com(section "investors")
SIPEF is a Belgian agro-industry group listed on Euronext Brussels and specialised in the - as sustainable certified - production of tropical agricultural commodities, primarily crude palm oil and palm products. These labour-intensive activities are consolidated in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Ivory Coast and are characterised by broad stakeholder involvement, which sustainably supports the long-term investments.
|
SIPEF - Kasteel Calesberg - 2900 Schoten
|
|
RPR Antwerpen / VAT BE 0404 491 285
|
p. 3 of 3