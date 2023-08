SIR Royalty Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based trust. The Fund receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund holds investment in SIR Corp. SIR owns a portfolio of about 53 restaurants in Canada. SIR's concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar; and SIR's signature restaurant brands, including Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose; are used by SIR under a license agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership in consideration for a Royalty, payable by SIR to the Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher & Bar location in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse.

Sector Corporate Financial Services