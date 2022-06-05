Sirca Paints India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

This is to inform you that in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the transcript of the Conference Call held on May 30, 2022, post the announcement of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, has been uploaded on our Company's website: https://www.sircapaints.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Concall-SircaPaints- Q4FY22.pdf

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen good day and welcome to Sirca Paints India Limited Q4 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by TIL Advisors. As a reminder all participant lines will be in the listen only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call please signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sayam Pokharna from TIL Advisors. Thank you and over to you sir.

Sayam Pokharna: Thank you Peter. Welcome everyone and thanks for joining the Q4 and FY22 earnings call of Sirca Paints India Limited. The investor updates have already been e-mailed to you and are also available on the website of the stock exchange and sircapaints.com. To take us through today's results and management today we have with us Mr. Sanjay Agarwal - Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Apoorv Agarwal - Joint Managing Director, Mrs. Shallu Arora - Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Suraj Singh - Company and Compliance Officer. We will be starting with a brief overview of Q4 and FY22 performance followed by a Q&A. I want to remind you all that everything said on this call that represents any outlook for the future that can be construed as a forward-looking statement must be viewed in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties that we face. Some of these risks and uncertainties have been mentioned in our prospectus and follow-up annual reports. I would now like to handover the call to Mr. Apoorv Agarwal. Over to you sir.

Apoorv Agarwal: Thank you Sayam. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our earning call for Q4 and FY22. It is my absolute pleasure to be taking all of you this afternoon I would like to begin by expressing my gratitude to my team.

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen unfortunately we've lost the connection for Mr. Apoorv Agarwal. Please stay connected. Ladies and gentlemen, we've got the line for Mr. Apoorv Agarwal connected again. Sir you can proceed.

Apoorv Agarwal: Thank you. I would like to begin by expressing my gratitude to my team, the investors and everyone associated with Sirca Paints India Limited for your continued faith and trust in us. I would like to quickly take you all through the performance of this quarter and the full year post which we can open the floor for questions.

I am pleased to present that we have reported another robust quarter despite some disturbance faced in the month of January 2022 especially in the Northern part of India due to partial lockdowns in the NCR region. This coupled with a temporary ban on spray paintings in NCR during the winter season that had an impact on our December 2021 sales as well which affected our performance to an extending Q3 FY22. Our Q4 sales at 54.10 crores grew by 13.7% year-on-year and were flattish quarter-on-quarter with a marginal increase of 1.7%. EBITDA

