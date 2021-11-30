Siren Gold : to Ramp up Exploration in 2022

ASX RELEASE

Diamond drilling commenced at the Big River project in 2011 when Oceana Gold Limited (OGL) drilled 26 holes for a total of 5,032.6m. Siren commence drilling in October 2020 and drilled 16 holes for a total of 2,743m. Drilling to date has focused on Shoot 4 and A2 (Figure 3).

Previous drillhole results that intersected Shoot 4 are summarised in Table 2, and include 6.6m @ 21.4g/t Au (BRDDH004), 3m @ 18.5g/t Au (BRDDH009) and 2m @ 12.1g/t Au (BRDDH003). BRDDH035 was drilled 50m below BR34 (5.9m @ 4.1g/t Au) and intersected 6.3m @ 3.4g/t Au from 375m. This is the deepest hole drilled to date at the Big River project.

The A2 shoot is located in a second anticline 200m to the west of the Sunderland anticline. Mapping and channel sampling identified outcropping quartz reef up to 1m thick surrounded by sulphide rich sediments containing lenses of massive sulphide in the footwall. Channel sampling indicates that the quartz reef is relatively low grade, but the footwall mineralisation assayed up to 11g/t Au.

Seven shallow diamond holes drilled into the A2 Shoot tested 100m along strike to a depth of around 25-50m. Drillhole BR20 intersected 5.0m @ 4.2g/t Au from 24m below a stope. BR30, 50m along strike from BR20, intersected 3.5m @ 2.5g/t Au. BR22 - BR24 were drilled on a second structure 30m to the west. These holes intersected a 10m wide zone with lower grade gold mineralisation but with the same high arsenic and sulphur mineralisation. BRDDH023 has very high sulphur, averaging 10.9% over 8m, with a high of 36% over 1m. These results are encouraging and indicate a strongly mineralised system at surface, which may have high gold mineralisation below level 3 (~100m) similar to Shoot 1 and Shoot 4 (Figure 3).

The 1942 map by Gage shows the Prima Donna reef approximately ~200m east of Big River mine. The Prima Donna was reported as a 'large lode carrying some gold and encouraged the company to commence forming track to the outcrop with the view of prospecting it at depth, but this has been discontinued'. Mine records indicate that an adit was driven in 200m to the south of Big River Mine along the eastern limb of the Sunderland anticline but did not produce any ore. Drilling by OGL intercepted low grade mineralisation between Big River Mine and Prima Dona workings but the Prima Donna reef has not been drilled.

Based on the drillhole intersections in Shoot 4 the Company has estimated a maiden Exploration Target of 100koz-125koz at 7-9g/t Au (ASX announcement 23 September 2021)1.