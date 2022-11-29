New candidates proposed to Sirios' Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces the proposal of two new candidates to its Board of Directors for nomination during the December 15, 2022, Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting. Messrs. Guy Chevrette and Michel Bouchard have decided not to renew their positions as directors to allow for the arrival of new candidates.



On behalf of the other members of the Board, Mr. Luc Cloutier, President of Sirios’ Board, would like to thank Messrs. Chevrette and Bouchard for their valuable and constructive contributions to the Company over the last few years.

The new proposed candidates are Ms. Colinda Parent and Mr. Guy Le Bel.

Ms. Parent is a capital markets specialist focused on the mining sector with extensive experience valuing and selling mining royalties and raising capital for junior mining companies through flow-through shares, common shares, and strategic partnerships with other mining companies. She is Chief Executive Officer for CP Consulting Inc. since 2011 and Mine Equities Ltd. since 2019. She was selected by the Canadian Board Diversity Council as one of 50 Eligible Board Candidates for 2014-2015. Mrs. Parent graduated in 1986 from McGill University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance/Marketing) and in 1990 from Richard Ivey School of Business in London, Ontario with an MBA.

Mr. Le Bel has more than 35 years of international experience in strategic and financial mine planning. Most recently, he was CEO of Aquila Resources Inc. Previously, he was CEO and CFO of Golden Queen Mining Ltd. and formally, Vice President Evaluations for Capstone Mining Corp., and Vice President, Business Development at Quadra/FNX Mining Ltd. He also held business advisory, strategy and planning, business valuation and financial planning management roles at BHP Billiton Base Metals Ltd., Rio Algom Ltd. and Cambior Inc., together with independent consultation mandates across the industry. Mr. Le Bel holds a Finance MBA from École des Hautes Études Commerciales, a Master’s in Applied Sciences, Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia, and a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Laval University. Mr. Le Bel has held board positions in numerous junior exploration and mining companies since 2007 and currently serves on the Board of Pembridge Resources plc. and Kintavar Exploration Inc. He is a member of Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

Dominique Doucet, President of Sirios stated, “With these new appointments, Sirios will be fully equipped to carry out the next stages of development of Cheechoo and other projects for our company. These two appointments reflect our company's desire to develop a solid corporate team which will allow, among other goals, for Sirios to accelerate the pace of development of the Cheechoo gold project.”

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

