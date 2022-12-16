Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sirios Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOI   CA8299085081

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC.

(SOI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:04 2022-12-15 pm EST
0.0500 CAD   -9.09%
12:24pSirios : Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
12:23pSirios : Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
12/06Sirios Resources Releases Updated Resource Estimate for Cheechoo Gold Property
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIRIOS: Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

12/16/2022 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting yesterday were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the appointment of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.

Shareholders elected Luc Cloutier, François Auclair, Guy Le Bel, Dominique Doucet and Colinda Parent to the Board of Directors with an approval rating between 97.6 % to 98.4 %. More than 30% of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting held after the meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-elected as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Luc Cloutier were re-elected as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Mme Colinda Parent and Mr. François Auclair and Guy Le Bel were also appointed as members of the audit committee and the governance, environment, health and safety committee.

Options grant
During the same meeting, the Board of Directors has granted 3,325,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.07 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Sirios
Sirios Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Dominique Doucet, Eng., President
ddoucet@sirios.com
Tel.: 514-918-2867
Website: www.sirios.com



All news about SIRIOS RESOURCES INC.
12:24pSirios : Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
12:23pSirios : Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
12/06Sirios Resources Releases Updated Resource Estimate for Cheechoo Gold Property
MT
12/06IIROC Trading Resumption - SOI
AQ
12/06Sirios announces Indicated Resources of 1.4 Moz at 0.94 g/t Au and Inferred Resources o..
GL
12/06Sirios announces Indicated Resources of 1.4 Moz at 0.94 g/t Au and Inferred Resources o..
GL
12/06Sirios Announces Indicated Resources of 1.4 Moz At 0.94 G/T Au and Inferred Resources o..
CI
12/06IIROC Trading Halt - SOI
AQ
11/30New candidates proposed to Sirios' Board of Directors
AQ
11/29New candidates proposed to Sirios' Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,77 M -0,56 M -0,56 M
Net cash 2022 0,42 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 9,31 M 9,31 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIRIOS RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirios Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dominique Doucet President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Frederic Sahyouni Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Luc Cloutier Independent Chairman
Guy Chevrette Independent Director
Michel F. Bouchard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC.-28.57%9
NEWMONT CORPORATION-24.04%36 171
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.36%29 393
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.98%22 968
POLYUS-35.94%17 505
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.26%17 402