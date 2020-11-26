Log in
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC.

Sirios Resources : Announcement of a $2,100,000 financing

11/26/2020 | 12:13pm EST
MONTREAL (QUEBEC) -SIRIOS RESOURCES INC.(TSX-V: SOI) announces its intent to undertake a non-brokered private placement with accredited investors. The placement consists of a maximum of 14,000,000 units for an amount of $2,100,000. This private placement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Each unit price is $0.15 and consists of one common share and one-half warrant. Each warrant will entitle its holder thereof to subscribe for one common share at $0.23 per share for a period of 18 months after the closing date of the private placement.

The proceeds of this placement will be mainly used by Sirios to advance its Cheechoo gold project, as well as for general purposes.

Sirios can pay up to 6 % of the total amount as finder's fee. Directors, officers and employees may participate in this placement.

There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. This private placement is subject to regulatory approval and filings.

Disclaimer

Sirios Resources Inc. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 17:12:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,92 M -2,24 M -2,24 M
Net cash 2020 2,46 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,2 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,41 CAD
Last Close Price 0,14 CAD
Spread / Highest target 204%
Spread / Average Target 204%
Spread / Lowest Target 204%
Managers
NameTitle
Dominique Doucet President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gilles Dupuis Chairman
Frederic Sahyouni Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Luc Cloutier Independent Director
Guy Chevrette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC.-12.90%19
NEWMONT CORPORATION32.98%46 597
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.68%40 752
POLYUS104.84%25 970
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.50%17 290
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%15 831
