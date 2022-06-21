SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Guernsey)

Company Number: 46442

JSE Share Code: SRE

LSE (GBP) Share Code: SRE

LEI: 213800NURUF5W8QSK566

ISIN Code: GG00B1W3VF54

21 June 2022

Sirius Real Estate Limited

("Sirius Real Estate" or the "Company")

Correction announcement: Posting of Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular and Scrip Dividend Reference

Price and Exchange Rate

Shareholders are referred to the announcement published by the Company on 20 June 2022, advising shareholders, inter alia, of the Scrip Dividend Reference Price and Exchange Rate ("Announcement"). The Company has identified a typographical error in the Announcement, where the number of New Shares which Shareholders who elect to take up the Scrip Dividend Alternative will receive, had been erroneously stated as "2 New Shares" instead of "1 New Share". This typographical error did not impact on the cash dividend value, the Exchange Rate, Scrip Dividend Reference Price or other details disclosed in the Announcement.

Below is an extract of the amended section of the Announcement for ease of reference.

The Scrip Dividend Reference Prices are as follows:

Shareholders on the UK Share Register: £0.97384 (Sterling)

Shareholders on the SA Share Register: 1,921.84233 (ZAR cents)

Therefore, the number of New Shares which Shareholders electing to take the Scrip Dividend Alternative will receive are (subject to the treatment of any fractions) as follows:

Shareholders on the UK Share Register: 1 New Share for every 47.83104 Ordinary Shares held

Shareholders on the SA Share Register: 1 New Share for every 48.39830 Ordinary Shares held

All other details in the Announcement remain unchanged.

For further information: Sirius Real Estate Andrew Coombs, CEO Diarmuid Kelly, CFO +49 (0)30 285010110 FTI Consulting (financial PR) Richard Sunderland +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Talia Jessener

SiriusRealEstate@fticonsulting.com

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital