IN BRIEF: Sirius Real Estate to raise interim dividend by at least 32%

Sirius Real Estate Ltd - London and Johannesburg-listed property investor - Expects to lift its interim dividend by at least 32% to between EUR2.69 and EUR2.71 for six months to September 30, from EUR2.04 in the prior year. This projected increase is predominantly due to an increase in funds from operations.

London current stock price: 77.80 pence, down 0.1% on Thursday

12-month change: down 46%

Johannesburg current stock price: ZAR16.10, up 0.6%

12-month change: down 46%

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

