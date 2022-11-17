Advanced search
    SRE   GG00B1W3VF54

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(SRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:27 2022-11-17 am EST
78.65 GBX   +0.96%
07:10aIN BRIEF: Sirius Real Estate to raise interim dividend by at least 32%
AN
02:38aSirius Real Estate Flags Up to 33% Boost in FY23 Interim Dividend
MT
02:00aSirius Real Estate, Proposes Dividend for the Six-Months Period Ended 30 September
CI
IN BRIEF: Sirius Real Estate to raise interim dividend by at least 32%

11/17/2022 | 07:10am EST
Sirius Real Estate Ltd - London and Johannesburg-listed property investor - Expects to lift its interim dividend by at least 32% to between EUR2.69 and EUR2.71 for six months to September 30, from EUR2.04 in the prior year. This projected increase is predominantly due to an increase in funds from operations.

London current stock price: 77.80 pence, down 0.1% on Thursday

12-month change: down 46%

Johannesburg current stock price: ZAR16.10, up 0.6%

12-month change: down 46%

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 171 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2023 127 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2023 849 M 883 M 883 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,21x
Yield 2023 5,82%
Capitalization 1 043 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 96,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Brian Marks Director, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Payne Director-Information & Technology
Rüdiger Swoboda Chief Operating Officer
