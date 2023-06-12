Sirius Real Estate : Annual Report & Accounts 2023

Sirius Real Estate Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2023
OUR PURPOSE
Empowering business, unlocking potential
Our purpose is to create and manage optimal workspaces that empower small and medium-sized businesses to grow, evolve and thrive. We seek to unlock the potential of our people, our properties and the communities in which we operate so that, together, we can create sustainable impact and long-term financial and social value.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FFO growth exceeds €100 million ambition
Highest ever like-for-like rental income growth supports substantial dividend growth
€102.1m
€87.0m
€2,107.3m
36.9%
48.5%
0.9%
Funds from operations(1) at
Profit
before tax at
Portfolio book value(2) - owned
31 March 2023
31 March 2023
investment properties
2023
102.1
2023
87.0
2023
2,107.3
2022
74.6
2022
168.9
2022
2,088.7
5.68c
102.46c
41.6%
28.8%
0.4%
Net loan to value ratio
Total dividend for the year
NAV per share
2023
5.68
2023
102.46
2023
41.6
2022
4.41
2022
102.04
2022
41.6
108.11c
0.8%
European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") NTA per share
Throughout this Annual Report and Accounts certain industry terms and alternative performance measures are used; see the Glossary, Business analysis and Annex 1
non-IFRS measures within this Annual Report and Accounts for full explanations and reconciliations of alternative performance measures to IFRS numbers.
2023108.11
2022107.28
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Organic growth supports €100 million FFO milestone achievement
Despite a challenging economic backdrop in the year, the Company achieved its €100 million funds from operations(1) ("FFO") ambition which was set in FY18/19 when its FFO was below €50 million.
The €102.1 million FFO reported is a 36.9% increase on the prior year and has been driven by the 8.1%(3) increase in overall rent roll (7.7%(3) on a like-for-like basis) which reflects the Company's ability to continue to grow its rental income regardless of the market conditions. The Company also continued its asset recycling programme, completing over €90 million in deals in the period which was driven by €45.8 million of disposals at a 25% premium over book value, despite yields expanding. The performance in the period has resulted in dividends declared in the year totalling 5.68c per share, an increase of 28.8% on the prior year based on a 65% of funds from operations pay-out ratio in both years.
The Company delivered its ninth consecutive year of like-for-like annualised rent roll growth in excess of 5.0% across the Group with this year's result of 7.7%(3) being the highest the Company has ever achieved. Sirius has achieved this impressive result despite the challenging markets which are continuing to be affected by instability from the Ukraine conflict and the cost of living crisis in both Germany and the UK. The main driver of the rental growth has been the ability of Sirius to capture inflationary increases in its contracted rental contracts as well as uplift tenants who are paying below market rates upon renewal. There has been some take-up of the refurbished space coming from the Group's capex programmes but a lot of this was offset by some large expected move-outs in the period. With occupancy levels remaining stable, the Company has been able to grow substantially whilst preserving the opportunity that remains within its vacancy.
2. €100 million FFO milestone drives dividend
The Company stated an ambition to achieve an FFO run-rate of more than €100 million per year in FY 2018/19 when it reported an FFO of €48.4 million. The Company's reported €102.1 million FFO this year means that it has achieved this target in its fourth year of trading after making this statement. Whilst a reasonable portion of this growth over the last four years has come from acquisitive growth, including the BizSpace acquisition, Sirius has reported continued like-for-like rental growth in excess of 5% over this period. During this time Sirius has only raised €159.9 million of new equity (to fund the BizSpace acquisition) meaning that its FFO per share has increased from 4.80c for the year ended 31 March 2019 to 8.74c for the year ended 31 March 2023. This has resulted in Sirius' dividend increasing from 3.36c per share in the year ended 31 March 2019 (based on 70% of FFO pay-out ratio) to 5.68c per share for the year ended 31 March 2023 (based on a 65% pay-out ratio).
3. Strong balance sheet
The Company maintains a strong and robust balance sheet with almost €1.2 billion of net assets and an adjusted NAV per share of 109.21c (31 March 2022: 108.51c). The total Group debt of €975.1 million is made up of 75% unsecured debt and 25% secured debt and only €49.3 million, or 5%, of total debt, expires within the next three years. In addition to
the new €170.0 million Berlin Hyp facility which was financed early by seven years to 31 October 2030, the Company further financed a new €58.3 million Deutsche Pfandbriefbank ("PBB") facility on
26 May 2023, extending its maturity by seven years to 31 December 2030 in advance of its maturity date of
31 December 2023. The financing of these two new secured facilities well in advance of their maturity is indicative of the strong relationships that Sirius has with its financiers. These facilities total €228.3 million and were finalised with interest rates higher than those currently in place. When these new interest rates commence at the end of 2023, it will take the Group's cost of debt from 1.4% to 2.1%, the average debt expiry will increase to 5.0 years from 3.3 years and Sirius will still maintain significant headroom on interest
Refer to glossary of terms in the Annual Report and Accounts 2023.
Including assets held for sale.
The Company has chosen to disclose certain Group rental income figures utilising a constant foreign currency exchange rate of GBP:EUR 1.1374, being the closing exchange rate as at 31 March 2023.
cover ratios. In addition to this, the Group maintains €99.2 million of cash at the bank net of tenant deposits and bank guarantees on the balance sheet as well as 125 unencumbered assets with a book value of €1.6 billion.
