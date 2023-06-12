Sirius Real Estate : Annual Report & Accounts 2023

The €102.1 million FFO reported is a 36.9% increase on the prior year and has been driven by the 8.1%(3) increase in overall rent roll (7.7%(3) on a like-for-like basis) which reflects the Company's ability to continue to grow its rental income regardless of the market conditions. The Company also continued its asset recycling programme, completing over €90 million in deals in the period which was driven by €45.8 million of disposals at a 25% premium over book value, despite yields expanding. The performance in the period has resulted in dividends declared in the year totalling 5.68c per share, an increase of 28.8% on the prior year based on a 65% of funds from operations pay-out ratio in both years.

Despite a challenging economic backdrop in the year, the Company achieved its €100 million funds from operations(1) ("FFO") ambition which was set in FY18/19 when its FFO was below €50 million.

1. Organic rental growth across both German and UK platforms The Company delivered its ninth consecutive year of like-for-like annualised rent roll growth in excess of 5.0% across the Group with this year's result of 7.7%(3) being the highest the Company has ever achieved. Sirius has achieved this impressive result despite the challenging markets which are continuing to be affected by instability from the Ukraine conflict and the cost of living crisis in both Germany and the UK. The main driver of the rental growth has been the ability of Sirius to capture inflationary increases in its contracted rental contracts as well as uplift tenants who are paying below market rates upon renewal. There has been some take-up of the refurbished space coming from the Group's capex programmes but a lot of this was offset by some large expected move-outs in the period. With occupancy levels remaining stable, the Company has been able to grow substantially whilst preserving the opportunity that remains within its vacancy.

2. €100 million FFO milestone drives dividend The Company stated an ambition to achieve an FFO run-rate of more than €100 million per year in FY 2018/19 when it reported an FFO of €48.4 million. The Company's reported €102.1 million FFO this year means that it has achieved this target in its fourth year of trading after making this statement. Whilst a reasonable portion of this growth over the last four years has come from acquisitive growth, including the BizSpace acquisition, Sirius has reported continued like-for-like rental growth in excess of 5% over this period. During this time Sirius has only raised €159.9 million of new equity (to fund the BizSpace acquisition) meaning that its FFO per share has increased from 4.80c for the year ended 31 March 2019 to 8.74c for the year ended 31 March 2023. This has resulted in Sirius' dividend increasing from 3.36c per share in the year ended 31 March 2019 (based on 70% of FFO pay-out ratio) to 5.68c per share for the year ended 31 March 2023 (based on a 65% pay-out ratio).

3. Strong balance sheet The Company maintains a strong and robust balance sheet with almost €1.2 billion of net assets and an adjusted NAV per share of 109.21c (31 March 2022: 108.51c). The total Group debt of €975.1 million is made up of 75% unsecured debt and 25% secured debt and only €49.3 million, or 5%, of total debt, expires within the next three years. In addition to the new €170.0 million Berlin Hyp facility which was financed early by seven years to 31 October 2030, the Company further financed a new €58.3 million Deutsche Pfandbriefbank ("PBB") facility on 26 May 2023, extending its maturity by seven years to 31 December 2030 in advance of its maturity date of 31 December 2023. The financing of these two new secured facilities well in advance of their maturity is indicative of the strong relationships that Sirius has with its financiers. These facilities total €228.3 million and were finalised with interest rates higher than those currently in place. When these new interest rates commence at the end of 2023, it will take the Group's cost of debt from 1.4% to 2.1%, the average debt expiry will increase to 5.0 years from 3.3 years and Sirius will still maintain significant headroom on interest