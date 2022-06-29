Sirius Real Estate : Annual Report And Accounts 2022
06/29/2022 | 10:29am EDT
Diversification and growth
Sirius Real Estate Limited
Annual Report and Accounts 2022
Organic and acquisitive growth delivering attractive returns
Sirius Real Estate Limited is a leading owner and operator of branded business parks providing flexible workspace in Germany and the UK.
Contents
Strategic report
Our purpose
Financial highlights
Operational highlights
At a glance
Investment review
Chairman's statement
CEO's Q&A
Business model
Our markets
Asset management strategy
Our portfolio
Key performance indicators
28 Asset management review - Germany
Asset management review - UK
Sustainability
Financial review
Principal risks and uncertainties
Disclosures
Governance
Corporate governance
Board of Directors
Senior Management Team
Corporate Governance
Audit Committee report
Nomination Committee report
89 Sustainability and Ethics Committee report
91 Directors' Remuneration report
113 Statement of Directors' responsibilities
114 Directors' report
Financial statements
118 Independent auditor's report
127 Consolidated income statement
127 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
128 Consolidated statement of financial position
129 Consolidated statement of changes in equity
130 Consolidated statement of cash flows
131 Notes to the financial statements
177 Business analysis (Unaudited Information)
Annex 1- Non-IFRS Measures
Glossary of terms
Corporate directory
Sirius Real Estate Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2022
1
OUR PURPOSE
Empowering business, unlocking potential
Our purpose is to create and manage optimal workspaces that empower small and medium-sized businesses to grow, evolve and thrive. We seek to unlock the potential of our people, our properties and the communities in which we operate so that, together, we can create sustainable impact and long-term financial and social value.
2Sirius Real Estate Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2022
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Organic and acquisitive growth driving continued strong performance
Diversification and balance sheet transformation drive dividend growth
€168.9m €2,074.9m 4.41c
3.2%
54.0%
16.1%
Profit before tax at
Portfolio book value - owned
Total dividend for the year
31 March 2022
investment properties
2022
168.9
2022
2,074.9
2022
4.41
2021
163.7
2021
1,347.2
2021
3.80
102.04c
41.6%
107.28c
15.5%
Net loan to value ratio
16.2%
NAV per share
European Public Real Estate
Association ("EPRA") NTA per share
2022
102.04
2022
41.6
2022
107.28
2021
88.31
2021
31.4
2021
92.29
€74.6m
22.5%
Funds from operations at 31 March 2022
202274.6
Throughout this Annual Report and Accounts certain industry terms and alternative performance measures are used; see the Glossary, Business analysis and Annex 1 - non-IFRS measures within this Annual Report and Accounts for full explanations and reconciliations of alternative performance measures to IFRS numbers.
202160.9
Sirius Real Estate Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2022
3
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Organic and acquisitive growth supported by transformed balance sheet
The Company delivered profit before tax of €168.9 million including €140.9 million in net valuation gains. The year ended 31 March 2022 was transformational for the Company with the issuance of its first corporate bonds preceding the entrance into a new market with the acquisition of BizSpace in the UK. The Company's trading through the year continued to be strong with like-for-like annualised rent roll growth of 6.4% recorded in Germany and 7.6% recorded in the UK for the 4.5 months BizSpace was owned by Sirius. The strong performance in the period resulted in a total accounting return of 20.0%. Dividends for the year amounted to 4.41c, an increase of 16.1% on the prior year based on a 65% of funds from operations pay-out ratio.
report Strategic
Governance
statements Financial
1. Organic growth across both German and UK platforms
The Company delivered its eighth consecutive year of like-for-like annualised rent roll growth in excess of 5.0% in Germany with an increase of 6.4% and a 7.6% increase in annualised rent roll in the UK relating to the 4.5 months of ownership of BizSpace which it acquired in November 2021. Taking into account the effect of organic growth and the impact of acquisitions and disposals the Company's total annualised rent roll at 31 March 2022 amounted to €113.7 million in Germany and £45.1 million
(€53.3 million) in the UK. FFO increased to €74.6 million from €60.9 million leading to dividends for the year amounting to 4.41c, an increase of 16.1% on the prior year based on a 65% pay-out ratio.
2. Acquisitive growth
The Company continued its acquisitive growth in Germany through the commitment of €201.9 million into acquisition assets that provide an attractive mix of income and value add opportunity. In addition, the Company entered into a new market through the acquisition of BizSpace and, as a result, added 72 strategically located business plans throughout the UK.
3. Balance sheet transformation through bond issuances
The Company issued two corporate bonds in the year totalling €700.0 million which it used to fund its German acquisition pipeline, acquire BizSpace and repay a significant amount of secured debt. Whilst all of the above was significantly accretive to earnings, this has been transformational for the Company's balance sheet which now includes 127 unencumbered assets with a book value of
€1.6 billion whilst its cost of borrowing decreased to 1.4% and weighted average debt expiry increased to 4.3 years from
Sirius Real Estate Limited published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:28:26 UTC.