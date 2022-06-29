Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sirius Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRE   GG00B1W3VF54

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(SRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:47 2022-06-29 am EDT
91.90 GBX   -3.36%
10:29aSIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Annual Report And Accounts 2022
PU
06/21CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT : Posting Of Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular And Scrip Dividend Reference Price
PU
06/20SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Posting of Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular and Scrip Dividend Reference Price and Exchange Rate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius Real Estate : Annual Report And Accounts 2022

06/29/2022 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Diversification and growth

Sirius Real Estate Limited

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Organic and acquisitive growth delivering attractive returns

Sirius Real Estate Limited is a leading owner and operator of branded business parks providing flexible workspace in Germany and the UK.

Contents

Strategic report

  1. Our purpose
  2. Financial highlights
  3. Operational highlights
  4. At a glance
  1. Investment review
  1. Chairman's statement
  1. CEO's Q&A
  1. Business model
  1. Our markets
  1. Asset management strategy
  1. Our portfolio
  1. Key performance indicators

28 Asset management review - Germany

  1. Asset management review - UK
  1. Sustainability
  1. Financial review
  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Disclosures

Governance

  1. Corporate governance
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Senior Management Team
  2. Corporate Governance
  1. Audit Committee report
  1. Nomination Committee report

89 Sustainability and Ethics Committee report

91 Directors' Remuneration report

113 Statement of Directors' responsibilities

114 Directors' report

Financial statements

118 Independent auditor's report

127 Consolidated income statement

127 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

128 Consolidated statement of financial position

129 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

130 Consolidated statement of cash flows

131 Notes to the financial statements

177 Business analysis (Unaudited Information)

  1. Annex 1- Non-IFRS Measures
  1. Glossary of terms
  1. Corporate directory

Sirius Real Estate Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2022

1

OUR PURPOSE

Empowering business, unlocking potential

Our purpose is to create and manage optimal workspaces that empower small and medium-sized businesses to grow, evolve and thrive. We seek to unlock the potential of our people, our properties and the communities in which we operate so that, together, we can create sustainable impact and long-term financial and social value.

report Strategic

Governance

statements Financial

For more information, please visit

www.sirius-real-estate.com

2 Sirius Real Estate Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2022

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Organic and acquisitive growth driving continued strong performance

Diversification and balance sheet transformation drive dividend growth

€168.9m €2,074.9m 4.41c

3.2%

54.0%

16.1%

Profit before tax at

Portfolio book value - owned

Total dividend for the year

31 March 2022

investment properties

2022

168.9

2022

2,074.9

2022

4.41

2021

163.7

2021

1,347.2

2021

3.80

102.04c

41.6%

107.28c

15.5%

Net loan to value ratio

16.2%

NAV per share

European Public Real Estate

Association ("EPRA") NTA per share

2022

102.04

2022

41.6

2022

107.28

2021

88.31

2021

31.4

2021

92.29

€74.6m

22.5%

Funds from operations at 31 March 2022

202274.6

Throughout this Annual Report and Accounts certain industry terms and alternative performance measures are used; see the Glossary, Business analysis and Annex 1 - non-IFRS measures within this Annual Report and Accounts for full explanations and reconciliations of alternative performance measures to IFRS numbers.

202160.9

Sirius Real Estate Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2022

3

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Organic and acquisitive growth supported by transformed balance sheet

The Company delivered profit before tax of €168.9 million including €140.9 million in net valuation gains. The year ended 31 March 2022 was transformational for the Company with the issuance of its first corporate bonds preceding the entrance into a new market with the acquisition of BizSpace in the UK. The Company's trading through the year continued to be strong with like-for-like annualised rent roll growth of 6.4% recorded in Germany and 7.6% recorded in the UK for the 4.5 months BizSpace was owned by Sirius. The strong performance in the period resulted in a total accounting return of 20.0%. Dividends for the year amounted to 4.41c, an increase of 16.1% on the prior year based on a 65% of funds from operations pay-out ratio.

report Strategic

Governance

statements Financial

1. Organic growth across both German and UK platforms

The Company delivered its eighth consecutive year of like-for-like annualised rent roll growth in excess of 5.0% in Germany with an increase of 6.4% and a 7.6% increase in annualised rent roll in the UK relating to the 4.5 months of ownership of BizSpace which it acquired in November 2021. Taking into account the effect of organic growth and the impact of acquisitions and disposals the Company's total annualised rent roll at 31 March 2022 amounted to €113.7 million in Germany and £45.1 million

(€53.3 million) in the UK. FFO increased to €74.6 million from €60.9 million leading to dividends for the year amounting to 4.41c, an increase of 16.1% on the prior year based on a 65% pay-out ratio.

2. Acquisitive growth

The Company continued its acquisitive growth in Germany through the commitment of €201.9 million into acquisition assets that provide an attractive mix of income and value add opportunity. In addition, the Company entered into a new market through the acquisition of BizSpace and, as a result, added 72 strategically located business plans throughout the UK.

3. Balance sheet transformation through bond issuances

The Company issued two corporate bonds in the year totalling €700.0 million which it used to fund its German acquisition pipeline, acquire BizSpace and repay a significant amount of secured debt. Whilst all of the above was significantly accretive to earnings, this has been transformational for the Company's balance sheet which now includes 127 unencumbered assets with a book value of

€1.6 billion whilst its cost of borrowing decreased to 1.4% and weighted average debt expiry increased to 4.3 years from

2.7 years.

Disclaimer

Sirius Real Estate Limited published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:28:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
10:29aSIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Annual Report And Accounts 2022
PU
06/21CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT : Posting Of Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular And Scrip Dividen..
PU
06/20SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Posting of Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular and Scrip Dividend Ref..
PU
06/13Sirius Real Estate Limited Announces Dividend for the Second Six Months of the Financia..
CI
06/13SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Posting of Annual Report, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Board ..
PU
06/13SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Diversification and growth Annual Report and Accounts 2022
PU
06/13Sirius Real Estate Limited Announces Management and Committee Changes
CI
06/13TRANSCRIPT : Sirius Real Estate Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 13, 2022
CI
06/13Sirius Real Estate's FY22 Profit Stable as Revenue, Rental Income Grow
MT
06/13Earnings Flash (SRE.L) SIRIUS REAL ESTATE Posts FY22 Revenue EUR210.2M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 114 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2022 154 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2022 743 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 1 287 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sirius Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,10 €
Average target price 1,54 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diarmuid Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Payne Director-Information & Technology
Rüdiger Swoboda Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED-32.74%1 355
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.74%34 672
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.31.37%33 819
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.21%32 847
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.39%28 839
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.68%28 228