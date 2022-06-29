Sirius Real Estate : Annual Report And Accounts 2022

1. Organic growth across both German and UK platforms

The Company delivered its eighth consecutive year of like-for-like annualised rent roll growth in excess of 5.0% in Germany with an increase of 6.4% and a 7.6% increase in annualised rent roll in the UK relating to the 4.5 months of ownership of BizSpace which it acquired in November 2021. Taking into account the effect of organic growth and the impact of acquisitions and disposals the Company's total annualised rent roll at 31 March 2022 amounted to €113.7 million in Germany and £45.1 million

(€53.3 million) in the UK. FFO increased to €74.6 million from €60.9 million leading to dividends for the year amounting to 4.41c, an increase of 16.1% on the prior year based on a 65% pay-out ratio.