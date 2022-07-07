Sirius Real Estate : Notification And Public Disclosure Of A Transaction By A PDMR

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
(Incorporated in Guernsey)
Company Number: 46442
JSE Share Code: SRE
LSE (GBP) Share Code: SRE
LEI: 213800NURUF5W8QSK566
ISIN Code: GG00B1W3VF54
7 July 2022
Sirius Real Estate Limited
("Sirius Real Estate", "Sirius" or the "Company")
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PDMR
Sirius Real Estate announces that awards granted under the Sirius Real Estate Limited Deferred Bonus Plan (the "DBP"), vested in full on 21 June 2022 and Andrew Coombs has exercised his award and will receive 172,847 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company.
Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by a PDMR:
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Coombs
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /
|
Initial notification
|
|
amendment
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sirius Real Estate Limited
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800NURUF5W8QSK566
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
|
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
|
|
transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of no par value.
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Identification code
|
GG00B1W3VF54
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Transfer of shares from the Sirius Real Estate
|
|
|
|
Employee Benefits Trust to satisfy an award made
|
|
|
|
under the Sirius Real Estate Limited 2017 Deferred
|
|
|
|
Bonus Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following this transaction, Mr. Coombs holds a
|
|
|
|
beneficial interest in 9,717,440 shares,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
representing 0.829% of the Company's issued share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
Total(s)
|
|
|
|
|
(p/GBP)
|
|
|
|
|
(p/GBP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
172,847
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Highest price, lowest price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and volume weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
average price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
VWAP
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
5 July 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Outside a trading venue (off market)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h)
|
Nature and extent of
|
|
Direct, beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest in the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i)
|
Clearance to deal in these securities was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66
|
|
of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information:
Sirius Real Estate
Andrew Coombs, CEO / Diarmuid Kelly, CFO +49 (0) 30 285010110
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Richard Sunderland / James McEwan / Talia Jessener +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 SiriusRealEstate@fticonsulting.com
JSE Sponsor
PSG Capital