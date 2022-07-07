Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Sirius Real Estate Limited
  News
  Summary
    SRE   GG00B1W3VF54

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(SRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-07-07 am EDT
90.85 GBX   +2.34%
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Notification And Public Disclosure Of A Transaction By A PDMR
PU
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Cash Fraction Applicable To The Scrip Dividend
PU
Sirius Real Estate Finalizes Disposal of London Business Park for $19 Million
MT
Sirius Real Estate : Notification And Public Disclosure Of A Transaction By A PDMR

07/07/2022 | 11:34am EDT
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Guernsey)

Company Number: 46442

JSE Share Code: SRE

LSE (GBP) Share Code: SRE

LEI: 213800NURUF5W8QSK566

ISIN Code: GG00B1W3VF54

7 July 2022

Sirius Real Estate Limited

("Sirius Real Estate", "Sirius" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PDMR

Sirius Real Estate announces that awards granted under the Sirius Real Estate Limited Deferred Bonus Plan (the "DBP"), vested in full on 21 June 2022 and Andrew Coombs has exercised his award and will receive 172,847 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by a PDMR:

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Andrew Coombs

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Sirius Real Estate Limited

b)

LEI

213800NURUF5W8QSK566

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of no par value.

instrument, type of

instrument

b)

Identification code

GG00B1W3VF54

c)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares from the Sirius Real Estate

Employee Benefits Trust to satisfy an award made

under the Sirius Real Estate Limited 2017 Deferred

Bonus Plan.

Following this transaction, Mr. Coombs holds a

beneficial interest in 9,717,440 shares,

representing 0.829% of the Company's issued share

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Total(s)

(p/GBP)

(p/GBP)

Nil

172,847

0.00

e)

Highest price, lowest price

and volume weighted

average price

High

Low

VWAP

N/A

N/A

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

5 July 2022

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue (off market)

h)

Nature and extent of

Direct, beneficial

interest in the transaction

i)

Clearance to deal in these securities was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66

of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited.

For further information:

Sirius Real Estate

Andrew Coombs, CEO / Diarmuid Kelly, CFO +49 (0) 30 285010110

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Richard Sunderland / James McEwan / Talia Jessener +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 SiriusRealEstate@fticonsulting.com

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Sirius Real Estate Limited published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 161 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2023 165 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2023 829 M 844 M 844 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,48x
Yield 2023 5,11%
Capitalization 1 241 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
EV / Sales 2024 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,06 €
Average target price 1,53 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diarmuid Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Payne Director-Information & Technology
Rüdiger Swoboda Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED-35.79%1 263
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.69%34 695
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.32.72%34 173
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.76%32 716
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.65%28 909
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.63%27 961