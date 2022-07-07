Sirius Real Estate : Notification And Public Disclosure Of A Transaction By A PDMR

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

7 July 2022

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PDMR

Sirius Real Estate announces that awards granted under the Sirius Real Estate Limited Deferred Bonus Plan (the "DBP"), vested in full on 21 June 2022 and Andrew Coombs has exercised his award and will receive 172,847 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company.

