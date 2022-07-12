Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sirius Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRE   GG00B1W3VF54

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(SRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:46 2022-07-12 am EDT
89.05 GBX   -2.36%
06:24aSIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Notification Of Transactions By A PDMR And By A Person Closely Associated
PU
07/11SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By PDMRs
PU
07/08SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Dealing In Securities By Sirius Real Estate Employee Benefit Trust
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius Real Estate : Notification Of Transactions By A PDMR And By A Person Closely Associated

07/12/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Guernsey)

Company Number: 46442

JSE Share Code: SRE

LSE (GBP) Share Code: SRE

LEI: 213800NURUF5W8QSK566

ISIN Code: GG00B1W3VF54

12 July 2022

Sirius Real Estate Limited

("Sirius Real Estate", "Sirius" or the "Company")

Notification of transactions by a Person(s) Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and by a person closely associated

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and/or persons closely associated with them.

Notification of dealing forms

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sharon Clarke-Wills

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA to Andrew Coombs, CEO

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Sirius Real Estate Limited

b)

LEI

213800NURUF5W8QSK566

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of no par value

instrument

Identification code

GG00B1W3VF54

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares.

Following this transaction, Ms. S Clarke-Wills

holds a beneficial interest in 42,720 Shares, held

in a Self-Invested Pension Plan, representing

0.0036% of the Company's issued share capital.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Total(s)

(GBP)

£0.91670

4,375

£4,010.56

d)

Highest price, lowest price and volume weighted

High

Low

VWAP

average price

N/A

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

11 July 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Off-exchange (XOFF)

g)

Nature and extent of

Direct, Beneficial

interest in the transaction

h)

Clearance to deal in these securities was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings

Requirements of the JSE Limited.

For further information:

Sirius Real Estate

+49 (0)30 285 010 110

Andrew Coombs, CEO

Diarmuid Kelly, CFO

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

James McEwan

Talia Jessener

SiriusRealEstate@fticonsulting.com

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Sirius Real Estate Limited published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
06:24aSIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Notification Of Transactions By A PDMR And By A Person Closely Associ..
PU
07/11SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By PDMRs
PU
07/08SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Dealing In Securities By Sirius Real Estate Employee Benefit Trust
PU
07/07SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Notification And Public Disclosure Of A Transaction By A PDMR
PU
07/07SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Cash Fraction Applicable To The Scrip Dividend
PU
07/07Sirius Real Estate Finalizes Disposal of London Business Park for $19 Million
MT
07/07SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Completes £16 Million Sale Of BizSpace Business Park In London
PU
07/07An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of BizSpace business park in Camberwell, Lon..
CI
07/07SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
07/06SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 161 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2023 165 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2023 829 M 836 M 836 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,58x
Yield 2023 5,05%
Capitalization 1 257 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
EV / Sales 2024 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sirius Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,08 €
Average target price 1,53 €
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Diarmuid Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Payne Director-Information & Technology
Rüdiger Swoboda Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED-35.50%1 267
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.80%34 295
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.82%33 672
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.76%32 704
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.66%28 309
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.92%25 715