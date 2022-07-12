Sirius Real Estate : Notification Of Transactions By A PDMR And By A Person Closely Associated
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
(Incorporated in Guernsey)
Company Number: 46442
JSE Share Code: SRE
LSE (GBP) Share Code: SRE
LEI: 213800NURUF5W8QSK566
ISIN Code: GG00B1W3VF54
12 July 2022
Sirius Real Estate Limited
("Sirius Real Estate", "Sirius" or the "Company")
Notification of transactions by a Person(s) Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and by a person closely associated
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and/or persons closely associated with them.
Notification of dealing forms
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sharon Clarke-Wills
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA to Andrew Coombs, CEO
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
Sirius Real Estate Limited
b)
LEI
213800NURUF5W8QSK566
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of no par value
instrument
Identification code
GG00B1W3VF54
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares.
Following this transaction, Ms. S Clarke-Wills
holds a beneficial interest in 42,720 Shares, held
in a Self-Invested Pension Plan, representing
0.0036% of the Company's issued share capital.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Total(s)
(GBP)
£0.91670
4,375
£4,010.56
d)
Highest price, lowest price and volume weighted
High
Low
VWAP
average price
N/A
N/A
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
11 July 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Off-exchange (XOFF)
g)
Nature and extent of
Direct, Beneficial
interest in the transaction
h)
Clearance to deal in these securities was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings
Requirements of the JSE Limited.
For further information:
Sirius Real Estate
+49 (0)30 285 010 110
Andrew Coombs, CEO
Diarmuid Kelly, CFO
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
James McEwan
Talia Jessener
SiriusRealEstate@fticonsulting.com
JSE Sponsor
PSG Capital
Disclaimer
Sirius Real Estate Limited published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
