Sirius Real Estate : Posting of Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular and Scrip Dividend Reference Price and Exchange Rate

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED (Incorporated in Guernsey) Company Number: 46442 JSE Share Code: SRE LSE (GBP) Share Code: SRE LEI: 213800NURUF5W8QSK566 ISIN Code: GG00B1W3VF54 20 June 2022 Sirius Real Estate Limited ("Sirius Real Estate" or the "Company") Posting of Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular and Scrip Dividend Reference Price and Exchange Rate Sirius Real Estate is pleased to confirm that the Scrip Dividend Alternative Circular and (if appropriate) a Form of Election have today been posted to shareholders and will be available on the Company's website later this afternoon: www.sirius-real-estate.com. An overview timetable of events relating to the Scrip Dividend Alternative is set out below: For Shareholders on the UK Share Register: Announcement of Scrip Dividend Alternative Monday, 13 June 2022 Announcement of Reference Price for the New Shares Monday, 20 June 2022 and the Euro to Sterling Conversion Rate released on RNS Despatch the Scrip Circular and Form of Election and Monday, 20 June 2022 announce the despatch on RNS Last day to trade in order to be eligible for the cash Wednesday, 6 July 2022 dividend or alternatively the scrip dividend Shares commence trading ex the cash dividend or scrip Thursday, 7 July 2022 dividend (the UK Ex-Dividend Date) Record Date for Shareholders on the UK Share Register Friday, 8 July 2022 Deadline by which election to receive the New Shares or 5.00 p.m. (UK time) on Friday, 22 July 2022 election to receive dividend entitlements in Sterling must have been received by the Registrars (Election Return Date)

Announcement on RNS of the number of New Shares Wednesday, 10 August 2022 issued Despatch scrip dividend share certificates, Dividend Wednesday, 17 August 2022 cheques / electronic funds transfers and tax vouchers CREST accounts credited and/or updated with the Thursday, 18 August 2022 Dividend payment in cash and/or New Shares Admission of New Shares to the premium segment of Thursday, 18 August 2022 the Official List and to trading on Main Market Dividend Payment Date Thursday, 18 August 2022 For Shareholders on the SA Share Register: Announcement of Scrip Dividend Alternative Monday, 13 June 2022 Announcement of Reference Price for the New Shares Monday, 20 June 2022 and the Euro to ZAR Conversion Rate released on SENS Despatch the Scrip Circular and Form of Election and Monday, 20 June 2022 announce the despatch on SENS Last day to trade in order to be eligible for the cash Tuesday, 5 July 2022 dividend or alternatively the scrip dividend Shares commence trading ex the cash dividend or scrip Wednesday, 6 July 2022 dividend (the SA Ex-Dividend Date) Announcement on SENS regarding Cash Fractions Thursday, 7 July 2022 applicable to the Scrip Dividend, by 11:00 a.m. Record Date for Shareholders on the SA Share Register Friday, 8 July 2022 Deadline by which election to receive the New Shares 12.00 noon (South African time) on Friday, 22 must have been received by the Transfer Secretaries July 2022 (Election Return Date) Announcement on SENS of the number of New Shares to Wednesday, 10 August 2022 be issued Execution of the conversion from Euro to ZAR for Thursday, 11 August 2022 payment of any dividends in ZAR Participant/broker accounts credited and/or updated Thursday, 18 August 2022 with the Dividend payment in cash and/or New Shares

Despatch scrip dividend share certificates, Dividend Thursday, 18 August 2022 payments via electronic funds transfers and tax vouchers Listing and admission of New Shares to trading on the Thursday, 18 August 2022 JSE Dividend Payment Date Thursday, 18 August 2022 The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on RNS and SENS. To facilitate settlement of the Dividend to entitled SA Shareholders, share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 6 July 2022 (the SA Ex-Dividend Date) and Friday, 8 July 2022 (the Record Date). No transfers of Shares shall be registered in the SA Share Register, or between the SA Share Register and the UK Share Register, between Monday, 20 June 2022 (the Reference Price date) and Friday, 8 July 2022. All dates are inclusive. The Dividend has been declared in Euro. Shareholders on the UK Share Register may choose to receive their entitlement to the Dividend in cash in either Euro or Sterling. Shareholders on the UK Share Register who do not make a valid Sterling currency election will receive any entitlement to the cash dividend in Euro. Shareholders on the SA Share Register will receive any entitlement to the cash dividend in ZAR. The Scrip Dividend Reference Prices are as follows: Shareholders on the UK Share Register: £0.97384 (Sterling) Shareholders on the SA Share Register: 1,921.84233 (ZAR cents) Therefore, the number of New Shares which Shareholders electing to take the Scrip Dividend Alternative will receive are (subject to the treatment of any fractions) as follows: Shareholders on the UK Share Register: 2 New Shares for every 47.83104 Ordinary Shares held Shareholders on the SA Share Register: 2 New Shares for every 48.39830 Ordinary Shares held Fractions Where an entitlement to New Shares in relation to the Scrip Dividend Alternative as calculated in accordance with the formulae described above gives rise to a fraction of a New Share, such fractional entitlement shall be treated as follows: Shareholders on the UK Share Register: No fraction of a New Share will be issued to Shareholders on the UK Share Register, and the relevant amount of Dividend will be retained for the benefit of the Company.

Shareholders on the SA Share Register: Trading in the Strate environment does not permit fractions and fractional entitlements. Any fractional entitlement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, resulting in allocations of whole securities and a cash payment in ZAR for the fractional amount. The Euro to Sterling Conversion Rate (UK Share Register only) For Shareholders on the UK Share Register who make a valid Sterling currency election, the conversion rate for the purposes of calculating the Dividend for the six months ended 31 March 2022 will be a Euro to Sterling Rate of £0.85896. On this basis, Shareholders on the UK Share Register who have elected to receive their entitlement to the Dividend in cash in Sterling will receive a gross dividend of £0.02036 (Sterling) per Ordinary Share. Alternatively, Shareholders on the UK Share Register may elect to receive New Shares by way of the Scrip Dividend Alternative. The Euro to ZAR Conversion Rate (SA Share Register only) For Shareholders on the SA Share Register, the conversion rate for the purposes of calculating the Dividend authorised in connection with the period ended 31 March 2022 will be 16.75480 ZAR to 1 Euro. The Euro to ZAR conversion for payment of the dividend in ZAR will be settled on Thursday, 11 August 2022, using the Euro to ZAR Conversion Rate which has been fixed by the Company as at the date of this announcement and the Circular. On this basis, Shareholders on the SA Share Register will receive a gross dividend of 39.70888 (ZAR cents) per Ordinary Share, which they may take in cash or in New Shares by electing to do so by way of the Scrip Dividend Alternative. Information for Shareholders on the SA Share Register Tax In accordance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE, the Company confirms that the net cash dividend received by SA Shareholders who are not exempt from dividend withholding tax of 20%, is expected to be 31.76710 (ZAR cents) per Ordinary Share. South African Shareholders who elect to receive the Dividend in scrip form should not be subject to income tax or dividend withholding tax on receipt of the New Shares, and the Scrip Dividend will not be regarded as a foreign dividend. General information On Monday, 13 June 2022, being the declaration date of the Dividend, the Company had in issue 1,172,160,992 Ordinary Shares carrying voting rights, and there were no shares held in treasury. The