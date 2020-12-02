Sirius Real Estate : Results of AGM 2020

Sirius Real Estate Limited

("Sirius Real Estate", "Sirius" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting 31 July 2020

Summary of Poll Votes Cast

Sirius Real Estate held its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday, 31 July 2020 and all resolutions were duly passed. The result of the vote on each resolution is shown below:

Resolutions proposed at the Meeting Votes for resolution as a percentag e of total number of shares voted at the Meeting Votes against resolution as a percentage of total number of shares voted at the Meeting Number of shares voted at the Meeting Number of shares voted at the Meeting as a percent age of shares in issue Number of shares abstained/ withheld as a percentage of shares in issue Ordinary Resolutions 1: To receive and approve the Company's Annual Report to 31 March 2020. 99.99% 0.01% 683,536,903 65.83% 0.56% 2: To elect Caroline Britton as a Director. 99.99% 0.01% 684,158,624 65.89% 0.50% 3: To re-elect Mark Cherry as a Director. 99.48% 0.52% 684,159,115 65.89% 0.50% 4: To elect Kelly Cleveland as a Director. 99.99% 0.01% 684,158,624 65.89% 0.50% 5: To re-elect Andrew Coombs as a Director. 99.62% 0.38% 684,168,635 65.89% 0.50% 6: To re-elect Daniel Kitchen as a Director. 77.65% 22.35% 684,168,634 65.89% 0.50% 7: To re-elect Alistair Marks as a Director. 99.54% 0.46% 684,168,635 65.89% 0.50% 8: To re-elect James Peggie as a Director. 93.28% 6.72% 676,858,278 65.18% 1.21% 9: To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. 99.98% 0.02% 684,178,895 65.89% 0.50% 10: To approve fixing the auditors' remuneration. 99.99% 0.01% 684,155,107 65.89% 0.50% 11: To approve the authorised dividend declared for the six months ended 31 March 2020. 99.90% 0.10% 684,187,015 65.89% 0.50% 12 (non-binding): To approve the Company's Remuneration Policy. 74.03% 25.97% 684,077,318 65.88% 0.51% 13 (non-binding): To approve the Implementation Report on the Company's Remuneration Policy. 83.81% 16.19% 684,077,318 65.88% 0.51% 14: To approve scrip dividend scheme for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. 99.99% 0.01% 684,180,338 65.89% 0.50% 15: To authorise the Directors generally and unconditionally to allot equity securities. 86.31% 13.69% 684,174,338 65.89% 0.50% Special Resolutions 16: To authorise the Directors to issue or sell from treasury shares equal to up to five per cent. (5%) of issued share capital as if pre-emption rights did not apply. 96.73% 3.27% 683,980,170 65.87% 0.52% 17: To authorise the Directors to issue or sell from treasury shares equal an additional five per cent. (5%) of issued share capital as if pre-emption rights did not apply solely for acquisitions or other capital investments. 91.48% 8.52% 683,990,845 65.87% 0.52% 18: To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares. 99.28% 0.72% 683,801,666 65.85% 0.54%

Notes: 1.

A total of 684,187,015 votes were validly cast, including a total of 226 proxy votes.

2. The Company's Issued Share Capital ("ISC") is 1,038,369,821 ordinary shares of 5p each and the proportion of the ISC represented by those votes validly cast is 65.89%.

3. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted.

4. In accordance with paragraph 4 of Section 1 of the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "UK Code"), the Company notes the votes cast against Resolutions 6 and 12 were greater than 20% of those exercised in total by the Company's shareholders. The Board has already engaged extensively with shareholders in respect of Resolution 6 and will continue to do so and will provide an update in line with the requirements of the UK Code.

5. The Board has also consulted extensively in respect of Resolution 12, which was, in line with JSE Listings Requirements, a non-binding annual advisory vote in respect of the Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders in 2018. As set out in the Annual Report, it is the Company's intention to propose a new Remuneration Policy at the Annual General Meeting in 2021, which will replace the existing policy. The Company will engage with major shareholders and proxy agencies in respect of the new policy before proposing it for approval by shareholders. In light of this, the Company does not intend to consult further in respect of the existing Remuneration Policy, however in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company extends an invitation to shareholders to communicate any

concerns they had in respect of the existing policy and these will be taken into account when designing the new policy. Those shareholders wishing to do so are requested to send their concerns in writing to the Company Secretary atcosec@sirius-real-estate.com,by not later than close of business (SAST) on Monday, 10 August 2020.

6.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company website, under 'Reports and documents', and is available for inspection herewww.sirius-real-estate.com/investors/results-presentations-notices/

Anthony J Gallagher Group Company Secretary 3 August 2020