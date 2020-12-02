Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sirius Real Estate Limited    SRE   GG00B1W3VF54

SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(SRE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/01 11:35:05 am
90.8 GBX   +0.78%
02:16aSIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Results of AGM 2020
PU
11/30SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Scrip Circular
PU
11/30SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : UK Scrip Election Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius Real Estate : Results of AGM 2020

12/02/2020 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sirius Real Estate Limited

("Sirius Real Estate", "Sirius" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting 31 July 2020

Summary of Poll Votes Cast

Sirius Real Estate held its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday, 31 July 2020 and all resolutions were duly passed. The result of the vote on each resolution is shown below:

Resolutions proposed at the Meeting

Votes for resolution as a percentag e of total number of shares voted at the Meeting

Votes against resolution as a percentage of total number of shares voted at the Meeting

Number of shares voted at the Meeting

Number of shares voted at the Meeting as a percent age of shares in issue

Number of shares abstained/ withheld as a percentage of shares in issue

Ordinary Resolutions

1: To receive and approve the Company's Annual

Report to 31 March 2020.

99.99%

0.01%

683,536,903

65.83%

0.56%

2: To elect Caroline Britton as a Director.

99.99%

0.01%

684,158,624

65.89%

0.50%

3: To re-elect Mark Cherry as a Director.

99.48%

0.52%

684,159,115

65.89%

0.50%

4: To elect Kelly Cleveland as a Director.

99.99%

0.01%

684,158,624

65.89%

0.50%

5: To re-elect Andrew Coombs as a Director.

99.62%

0.38%

684,168,635

65.89%

0.50%

6: To re-elect Daniel Kitchen as a Director.

77.65%

22.35%

684,168,634

65.89%

0.50%

7: To re-elect Alistair Marks as a Director.

99.54%

0.46%

684,168,635

65.89%

0.50%

8: To re-elect James Peggie as a Director.

93.28%

6.72%

676,858,278

65.18%

1.21%

9: To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

99.98%

0.02%

684,178,895

65.89%

0.50%

10: To approve fixing the auditors' remuneration.

99.99%

0.01%

684,155,107

65.89%

0.50%

11: To approve the authorised dividend declared for the six months ended 31 March 2020.

99.90%

0.10%

684,187,015

65.89%

0.50%

12 (non-binding):

To approve the Company's

Remuneration Policy.

74.03%

25.97%

684,077,318

65.88%

0.51%

13 (non-binding): To approve the Implementation Report on the Company's

Remuneration Policy.

83.81%

16.19%

684,077,318

65.88%

0.51%

14: To approve scrip dividend scheme for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

99.99%

0.01%

684,180,338

65.89%

0.50%

15: To authorise the Directors generally and unconditionally to allot equity securities.

86.31%

13.69%

684,174,338

65.89%

0.50%

Special Resolutions

16: To authorise the Directors to issue or sell from treasury shares equal to up to five per cent. (5%) of issued share capital as if pre-emption rights did not apply.

96.73%

3.27%

683,980,170

65.87%

0.52%

17: To authorise the Directors to issue or sell from treasury shares equal an additional five per cent. (5%) of issued share capital as if pre-emption rights did not apply solely for acquisitions or other capital investments.

91.48%

8.52%

683,990,845

65.87%

0.52%

18: To authorise the Company to purchase its own ordinary shares.

99.28%

0.72%

683,801,666

65.85%

0.54%

Notes: 1.

A total of 684,187,015 votes were validly cast, including a total of 226 proxy votes.

  • 2. The Company's Issued Share Capital ("ISC") is 1,038,369,821 ordinary shares of 5p each and the proportion of the ISC represented by those votes validly cast is 65.89%.

  • 3. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted.

  • 4. In accordance with paragraph 4 of Section 1 of the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "UK Code"), the Company notes the votes cast against Resolutions 6 and 12 were greater than 20% of those exercised in total by the Company's shareholders. The Board has already engaged extensively with shareholders in respect of Resolution 6 and will continue to do so and will provide an update in line with the requirements of the UK Code.

  • 5. The Board has also consulted extensively in respect of Resolution 12, which was, in line with JSE Listings Requirements, a non-binding annual advisory vote in respect of the Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders in 2018. As set out in the Annual Report, it is the Company's intention to propose a new Remuneration Policy at the Annual General Meeting in 2021, which will replace the existing policy. The Company will engage with major shareholders and proxy agencies in respect of the new policy before proposing it for approval by shareholders. In light of this, the Company does not intend to consult further in respect of the existing Remuneration Policy, however in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company extends an invitation to shareholders to communicate any

concerns they had in respect of the existing policy and these will be taken into account when designing the new policy. Those shareholders wishing to do so are requested to send their concerns in writing to the Company Secretary atcosec@sirius-real-estate.com,by not later than close of business (SAST) on Monday, 10 August 2020.

6.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company website, under 'Reports and documents', and is available for inspection herewww.sirius-real-estate.com/investors/results-presentations-notices/

Anthony J Gallagher Group Company Secretary 3 August 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sirius Real Estate Limited published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 07:14:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
02:16aSIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Results of AGM 2020
PU
11/30SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Scrip Circular
PU
11/30SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : UK Scrip Election Form
PU
11/30SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : UK Sterling Currency Election Form
PU
11/23SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Presentation
PU
11/18SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
10/20SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/15SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/08SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/07SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : 2nd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 90,8 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 405 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 1 051 M 1 270 M 1 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sirius Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,02 €
Last Close Price 1,01 €
Spread / Highest target 5,88%
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew James Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Alistair Brian Marks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Diarmuid Kelly Finance Director
Anthony Payne Director-Information & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED2.60%1 270
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED39.18%39 363
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-13.24%38 687
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.43%31 330
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.40%30 906
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%28 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ