Sirius Real Estate : Scrip Circular 11/30/2020 | 02:47pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document or the action you should take, you should seek your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, central securities depositary participant ("CSDP"), solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under either (i) if you are resident in the United Kingdom, the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"), or (ii) if you are resident in South Africa, the Financial Markets Act, No.19 of 2012, as amended, or (iii) if you are not resident in the United Kingdom or South Africa, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Sirius Real Estate Limited, please forward this circular (including the terms and conditions which are attached as an Appendix to this circular) (this "Circular") and the Accompanying Form(s) (if any) as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. However, these documents should not be forwarded or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction in which such act would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Ordinary Shares, you should retain these documents and consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. The distribution of this Circular in certain jurisdictions (including the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia or their respective territories or possessions (subject to applicable exemptions)) other than the United Kingdom, South Africa and Guernsey may be restricted by law. Accordingly, this Circular may not be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. Persons into whose possession this Circular comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company does not accept responsibility and will not be held liable for any failure on the part of the CREST provider or the Participant, broker or custodian of any holder of uncertificated or dematerialised Ordinary Shares to notify such holders of the proposals set out in this Circular. Shareholders on the UK Share Register who do not elect to receive any New Shares will receive their Dividend in cash in Euro or, if a valid currency election has been submitted, in Sterling. Shareholders on the SA Share Register that do not elect to receive any New Shares will receive their Dividend in cash in ZAR. SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED (Incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 46442) DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 SCRIP DIVIDEND MANDATE AND OFFER OF A SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE AND CURRENCY ELECTION FOR CASH DIVIDEND All defined terms shall have the meanings set out in the Appendix, unless otherwise specified. EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS For Shareholders on the UK Share Register: Announcement of Scrip Dividend Alternative Monday, 23 November 2020 Announcement of Reference Price for the New Shares and the Monday, 30 November 2020 Euro to Sterling Conversion Rate released on RNS Despatch the Scrip Circular and Form of Election and Monday, 30 November 2020 announce the despatch on RNS Last day to trade in order to be eligible for the cash dividend Wednesday, 16 December 2020 or alternatively the scrip dividend Shares commence trading ex the cash dividend or Thursday, 17 December 2020 scrip dividend (the UK Ex-Dividend Date) Record Date for Shareholders on the UK Share Register Friday, 18 December 2020 Deadline by which election to receive the New Shares or election 5.00 p.m. (UK time) on to receive dividend entitlements in Sterling must have been Wednesday, 30 December 2020 received by the Registrars (the Election Return Date for Shareholders on the UK Share Register) Announcement on RNS of the number of New Shares issued Wednesday, 13 January 2021 Despatch scrip dividend share certificates, Dividend cheques Wednesday, 20 January 2021 and tax vouchers CREST accounts credited and/or updated with the Thursday, 21 January 2021 Dividend payment in cash and/or New Shares Admission of New Shares to the premium segment of the Thursday, 21 January 2021 Official List and to trading on the Main Market Dividend Payment Date Thursday, 21 January 2021 Notes Please note that all dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in the United Kingdom. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be notified to Shareholders through an appropriate announcement. For Shareholders on the UK Register, the contact details for the Registrars are: Link Asset Services, Corporate Actions, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU; telephone: 0371 664 0321*. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 a.m. - 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Asset Services cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes. Shareholders on the UK Share Register who do not elect to receive any New Shares will receive their full entitlement to the Dividend in Euro unless they opt, or have previously opted, to receive Sterling by submitting a valid currency election, in which case they will receive their full entitlement to the Dividend in Sterling based on the Euro to Sterling Conversion Rate. Shareholders on the UK Share Register who elect to receive part of their entitlement in New Shares and the balance of their entitlement in cash will receive the cash balance in Sterling. 2 For Shareholders on the SA Share Register Announcement of Scrip Dividend Alternative Monday, 23 November 2020 Announcement of Reference Price for the New Shares and the Monday, 30 November 2020 Euro to ZAR Conversion Rate released on SENS Despatch the Scrip Circular and Form of Election and Monday, 30 November 2020 announce the despatch on SENS Last day to trade in order to be eligible for the cash dividend Monday, 14 December 2020 or alternatively the scrip dividend Shares commence trading ex the cash dividend or Tuesday, 15 December 2020 scrip dividend (the SA Ex-Dividend Date) Announcement on SENS regarding Cash Fractions Thursday, 17 December 2020 applicable to the Scrip Dividend, by 11.00 a.m. Record Date for Shareholders on the SA Share Register Friday, 18 December 2020 Deadline by which election to receive the New Shares must have 12.00 noon (South African time) been received by the Transfer Secretaries (the Election Return on Wednesday, Date for Shareholders on the SA Share Register) 30 December 2020 Announcement on SENS of the number of New Shares to be issued Wednesday, 13 January 2021 Execution of the conversion from Euro to ZAR for Thursday, 14 January 2021 payment of any dividends in ZAR Participant/broker accounts credited and/or updated with the Thursday, 21 January 2021 Dividend payment in cash and/or New Shares Despatch scrip dividend share certificates, Dividend cheques Thursday, 21 January 2021 and tax vouchers Listing and admission of New Shares to trading on the JSE Thursday, 21 January 2021 Dividend Payment Date Thursday, 21 January 2021 Notes Please note that all dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in South Africa. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be notified to Shareholders through an appropriate announcement. To facilitate settlement of the Dividend to entitled Shareholders on the SA Share Register, share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Tuesday, 15 December 2020 (the SA Ex-Dividend Date) and Friday, 18 December 2020 (the Record Date for Shareholders on the SA Share Register). No transfers of Shares shall be registered in the SA Share Register, or between the SA Share Register and the UK Share Register, between Monday, 30 November 2020 (the Reference Price date) and Friday, 18 December 2020. All dates are inclusive. Shareholders on the SA Share Register who do not elect to receive any New Shares will receive their entitlement to the cash dividend in ZAR, based on the Euro to ZAR Conversion Rate. Shareholders on the SA Share Register who elect to receive part of their entitlement in New Shares and the balance of their entitlement in cash will receive the cash balance in ZAR. 3 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED (Incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 46442) Directors: Registered Office: Danny Kitchen (Independent Non-executive Chairman) Trafalgar Court, James Peggie (Senior Independent Non-executive Director) 2nd Floor, East Wing, Caroline Britton (Independent Non-executive Director) Admiral Park Mark Cherry (Independent Non-executive Director) St Peter Port Kelly Cleveland (Independent Non-executive Director) Guernsey, GY1 3EL Andrew Coombs (Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer) Channel Islands Alistair Marks (Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer) Website: www.sirius-real-estate.com 30 November 2020 To Shareholders Dear Shareholder INTRODUCTION On Monday, 23 November 2020, Sirius announced its Interim Results. In its statement accompanying the announcement of the Interim Results, Sirius reported that the Directors have authorised a Dividend of €0.0182 per Ordinary Share for the six month period ended 30 September 2020, payable on 21 January 2021 to Shareholders on the UK Share Register and on the SA Share Register at the respective closes of business on 18 December 2020 (the Record Date). For Shareholders on the UK Share Register who would like to receive their full entitlement to the Dividend in cash, the Directors would like to offer such Shareholders the option of receiving the whole of their Dividend in Sterling. Shareholders on the UK Share Register who do not elect to receive any New Shares and do not make, or have not previously made, a valid currency election, will receive their full entitlement to the dividend in cash in Euro. Shareholders on the SA Share Register who would like to receive their entitlement to the Dividend in cash, will receive their entitlement to the Dividend in ZAR. For Shareholders who would like to receive their entitlement to the Dividend in New Shares, the Directors would like to offer such Shareholders the chance to receive the whole of their entitlement to the Dividend in New Shares instead of in cash or part of their entitlement to the Dividend in New Shares and part in cash (with any cash balance being paid in Sterling in respect of Shareholders on the UK Share Register or ZAR in respect of Shareholders on the SA Share Register). Under the Articles, the Directors may, with the authority of an ordinary resolution of Shareholders given at a general meeting, offer to Shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive dividends in the form of Ordinary Shares (credited as fully paid) instead of in cash. The Directors obtained such authority in respect of any Dividend authorised in relation to all or part of the financial year of the Company ending in 2021 at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 31 July 2020. The terms and conditions of the Scrip Dividend Alternative are set out in the Appendix to this Circular. The Directors believe that the offer of the Scrip Dividend Alternative is advantageous to Shareholders because it enables Shareholders to increase their shareholding in the Company in a simple manner without paying dealing costs. However, the decision whether to elect for the Scrip Dividend Alternative will depend on a Shareholder's own circumstances. Paragraph 9 of the terms and conditions sets out some of the factors which Shareholders may wish to consider. The Directors believe that the offer of the Scrip Dividend Alternative is advantageous to the Company (and therefore to the Shareholders in general) since cash that would otherwise be paid out in Dividends is retained within the business. The total cash cost of the Dividend if no elections are made would, based on the issued share capital at the date of this Circular, be approximately €19,025,393.15. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sirius Real Estate Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 19:46:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED 02:47p SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Scrip Circular PU 11:35a SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : UK Scrip Election Form PU 11:35a SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : UK Sterling Currency Election Form PU 11/23 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE : Presentation PU 11/18 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release 10/20 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Crossing thresholds CO 10/15 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Crossing thresholds CO 10/08 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Crossing thresholds CO 10/07 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : 2nd quarter results CO 09/18 SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LIMITED : Crossing thresholds CO