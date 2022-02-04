Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  
8 Songs A Week: In honor of George Harrison's birthday, vote for your favorite Beatles & solo songs with George on lead vocals (POLL CLOSES 2/18/2022)

02/04/2022 | 02:06pm EST
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo songs with George on lead vocals.

Directions: Select 5 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 02/04/2022 at 2pm ET and 02/18/2022 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in on February 25 at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 26 333 M 26 333 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,67 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.5.04%26 333
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.7.56%842
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.45%419
HT&E LIMITED-4.76%378
AUDACY, INC.-11.67%310
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-9.33%189