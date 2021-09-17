8 Songs A Week: In honor of John Lennon's birthday, vote for the best Beatles and solo songs with John on lead vocal (POLL CLOSES 10/2/2021)

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down: Top 16* Beatles and solo songs with John Lennon on lead vocal.

Directions: Select 5 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 9/17/2021 at 2pm ET and 10/1/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in 10/8/21, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.