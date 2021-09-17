Log in
8 Songs A Week: In honor of John Lennon's birthday, vote for the best Beatles and solo songs with John on lead vocal (POLL CLOSES 10/2/2021)

09/17/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down: Top 16* Beatles and solo songs with John Lennon on lead vocal.

Directions: Select 5 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 9/17/2021 at 2pm ET and 10/1/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in 10/8/21, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 18:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 24 586 M 24 586 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.71%24 586
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.37.15%964
AUDACY, INC.33.60%451
STINGRAY GROUP INC.13.96%422
HT&E LIMITED-4.32%346
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.14.79%185