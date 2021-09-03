Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs of tomorrow and the future (POLL CLOSES 9/17/2021)

09/03/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs of tomorrow and the future.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 9/3/2021 at 2pm ET and 9/17/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in 9/24/21, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
