  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs with days of the week in lyrics (POLL CLOSES 10/29/2021)

10/15/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs with days of the week in lyrics.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 10/15/2021 at 2pm ET and 10/29/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in 11/5/21, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 583 M - -
Net income 2021 1 211 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 424 M 24 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.81%24 424
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.33.41%962
AUDACY, INC.41.70%478
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.80%413
HT&E LIMITED-13.78%326
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.49.08%240