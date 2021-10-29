Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs with “me” in the title (POLL CLOSES 10/29/2021)

10/29/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs with "me" in the title.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 10/29/2021 at 2pm ET and 11/12/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in 11/19/21, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
02:12p8 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo Beatles songs with “me&rdqu..
PU
09:01aJason Aldean Added to SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series
PR
10/28Grab any ol' barstool & hear Jason Aldean perform a special ‘Small Stage Series' ..
PU
10/28Explore The Beatles' impact on country music with Radney Foster & Lee Ann Womack
PU
10/28SiriusXM celebrates Grand Ole Opry's 5,000th show
PU
10/28SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
10/28Sirius XM's Q3 Earnings Rise as Revenue Grows; Raises 2021 Revenue Forecast Again
MT
10/28SiriusXM Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/28SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
10/28SIRIUS XM : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 647 M - -
Net income 2021 1 296 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 24 429 M 24 429 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,08 $
Average target price 7,45 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-6.44%24 429
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.31.54%929
AUDACY, INC.33.20%449
STINGRAY GROUP INC.2.73%383
HT&E LIMITED-20.54%306
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.43.92%231