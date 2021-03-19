Log in
8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs featuring public servants (POLL CLOSES 4/2/2021)

03/19/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo songs featuring public servants. Vote for your top three choices below!

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 3/19/2021 at 2pm ET and 4/2/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in Friday, April 9, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 19:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
