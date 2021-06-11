Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs sung by Ringo Starr (POLL CLOSES 7/2/2021)

06/11/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo songs sung by Ringo Starr.

Directions: Select 5 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 6/11/2021 at 2pm ET and 7/2/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in 7/9/21, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 18:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 423 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 27 367 M 27 367 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 6,69 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.5.02%27 367
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.47.66%1 088
AUDACY, INC.77.33%618
STINGRAY GROUP INC.7.74%421
HT&E LIMITED-12.16%363
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.21.79%195