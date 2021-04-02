Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with a smile (POLL CLOSES 4/16/2021)

04/02/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo songs with a smile.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 4/2/2021 at 2pm ET and 4/16/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in Friday, April 23, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 20:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:48p8 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with a smile (POL..
PU
04/01SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM host Jim Ladd to premiere unreleased tracks from the delux..
PU
04/01SIRIUS XM  : Relive hilarious specials by Bob Hope, Lily Tomlin & more on this l..
PU
04/01SIRIUS XM  : Don't miss comics sharing stories about Asian-American life during ..
PU
04/01SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM Launches New Channel Dedicated to Classic Comedy Starting ..
PR
03/31SIRIUS XM  : Pay tribute to today's jazz greats with exclusive specials all mont..
PU
03/31SIRIUS XM  : Celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility with a specia..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : Get to know your new favorite gospel artists during this exclusive ..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : Hear live play-by-play of the 2021 Masters Tournament exclusively o..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 25 958 M 25 958 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,27 $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.57%25 958
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.34.35%953
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.122.27%775
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.32%420
HT&E LIMITED-5.41%369
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.8.14%170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ