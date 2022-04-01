Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
News 
Summary

8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles covers of Carl Perkins songs (POLL CLOSES 04/15/2022)

04/01/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week, in celebration of his birthday, we count down your favorite Beatles covers of Carl Perkins songs.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 04/01/2022 at 2pm ET and 04/15/2022 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here.

Tune in on April 22 at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
