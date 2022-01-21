Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles songs covered by Black artists (POLL CLOSES 2/4/2022)

01/21/2022 | 02:13pm EST
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles songs covered by Black artists.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 01/21/2022 at 2pm ET and 02/04/2022 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in on February 11 at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 24 157 M 24 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,04 $
Average target price 7,35 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.88%24 157
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.7.35%854
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.17%425
HT&E LIMITED-4.76%400
AUDACY, INC.-12.45%308
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-7.47%193