SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles songs that topped the UK chart (POLL CLOSES 1/15/2021)

01/01/2021 | 02:32pm EST
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles songs that topped the chart in the UK. Vote for your top three choices below!

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 1/1/2021 at 2pm ET and 1/15/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in Friday, January 22, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 19:31:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 062 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 27 069 M 27 069 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,37 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Jennifer C. Witz President-Sales, Marketing & Operations
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-10.91%27 069
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-19.55%700
HT&E LIMITED0.00%397
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-7.70%379
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-46.77%341
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-50.37%156
