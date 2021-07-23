Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
8 Songs A Week: Vote for your favorite Beatles songs with crying in the lyrics (POLL CLOSES 8/16/2021)

07/23/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners, eight days a week. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Welcome to 8 Songs A Week! Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. Every Friday, after the votes are tallied, we'll air the top eight vote-getters from that list.

Check back weekly at siriusxm.com/8songs for the next poll!

This week we count down your favorite Beatles songs with crying in the lyrics.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 7/23/2021 at 2pm ET and 8/6/2021 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in 8/13/21, at 2pm ET on The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 18:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 415 M - -
Net income 2021 1 028 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 26 508 M 26 508 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,48 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.73%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.34.58%997
AUDACY, INC.44.13%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.19.73%465
HT&E LIMITED-11.89%347
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.44.38%249