    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catch live college basketball action, exclusive interviews & more all season long

11/10/2021 | 03:29pm EST
Throughout the 2021-2022 college basketball season, SiriusXM will deliver extensive play-by-play coverage.

The opening week schedule on SiriusXM will feature more than 130 games, with 63 games airing on Tuesday, including 22 of the teams in the Associated Press top-25 ranking. Listeners can hear defending national champion Gonzaga, the top-ranked team heading into the season, in action against Dixie State at 9 pm ET; #9 Duke facing #10 Kentucky in Madison Square Garden at 9:30 pm ET; #2 UCLA taking on CSU-Bakersfield in the nightcap game at 11pm ET, and many more.

In addition to an extensive play-by-play schedule, SiriusXM delivers fans the most in-depth radio coverage of the college game with daily talk, up-to-the-moment news and expert analysis on six college sports-focused channels including ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (Ch. 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (Ch. 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (Ch. 374), and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (Ch. 375).

SiriusXM's college sports programming is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

SiriusXM also offers a subscription package built specifically for college students. The "Student Streaming Platinum" package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's "Streaming Platinum" package for $4 per month, a discount off the regular Streaming Platinum price of $10.99 per month. To subscribe, visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 20:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 656 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 717 M 25 717 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Average target price 7,45 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.41%25 717
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.30.14%931
AUDACY, INC.35.63%457
HT&E LIMITED1.62%390
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.30%377
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.50.23%243