Catch live college basketball action, exclusive interviews & more all season long

Throughout the 2021-2022 college basketball season, SiriusXM will deliver extensive play-by-play coverage.

The opening week schedule on SiriusXM will feature more than 130 games, with 63 games airing on Tuesday, including 22 of the teams in the Associated Press top-25 ranking. Listeners can hear defending national champion Gonzaga, the top-ranked team heading into the season, in action against Dixie State at 9 pm ET; #9 Duke facing #10 Kentucky in Madison Square Garden at 9:30 pm ET; #2 UCLA taking on CSU-Bakersfield in the nightcap game at 11pm ET, and many more.

In addition to an extensive play-by-play schedule, SiriusXM delivers fans the most in-depth radio coverage of the college game with daily talk, up-to-the-moment news and expert analysis on six college sports-focused channels including ESPNU Radio (Ch. 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (Ch. 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (Ch. 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (Ch. 374), and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (Ch. 375).

SiriusXM's college sports programming is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

SiriusXM also offers a subscription package built specifically for college students. The "Student Streaming Platinum" package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's "Streaming Platinum" package for $4 per month, a discount off the regular Streaming Platinum price of $10.99 per month. To subscribe, visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.