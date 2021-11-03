Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
News 
Summary

Celebrate the season with timeless holiday music on Hallmark Channel Radio

11/03/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
The most wonderful time of the year is here! We've got all your holiday favorites on Hallmark Channel Radio, featuring timeless holiday music and carols 24/7, plus exclusive specials with Hallmark Channel stars.From November 3 to December 27 at 3am ET, tune in to Hallmark Channel Radio on Channel 104 on your radios or the SXM App and embrace the wonder of the season with loved ones near and far. Throughout its run, you'll hear nonstop holiday music brought to you by beloved Hallmark Channel stars - including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Pat Monahan, and many more - as they share their favorite holiday traditions and memories. They'll also take you behind the scenes of their new Countdown to Christmas movies! Now more than ever, Hallmark Channel Radio is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Listen all season long!

Additionally, Hallmark Channel Radio will also be available on the app-only Channel 777 from November 3 to November 23 at 3am ET.

For more information about the Hallmark Channel and this season's Countdown to Christmas goodness, visit hallmarkchannel.com.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 656 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 25 157 M 25 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 19,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.26%25 117
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.31.54%945
AUDACY, INC.43.32%483
STINGRAY GROUP INC.4.86%396
HT&E LIMITED0.00%378
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.42.78%230