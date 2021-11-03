Celebrate the season with timeless holiday music on Hallmark Channel Radio

The most wonderful time of the year is here! We've got all your holiday favorites on Hallmark Channel Radio, featuring timeless holiday music and carols 24/7, plus exclusive specials with Hallmark Channel stars.From November 3 to December 27 at 3am ET, tune in to Hallmark Channel Radio on Channel 104 on your radios or the SXM App and embrace the wonder of the season with loved ones near and far. Throughout its run, you'll hear nonstop holiday music brought to you by beloved Hallmark Channel stars - including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Pat Monahan, and many more - as they share their favorite holiday traditions and memories. They'll also take you behind the scenes of their new Countdown to Christmas movies! Now more than ever, Hallmark Channel Radio is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Listen all season long!

Additionally, Hallmark Channel Radio will also be available on the app-only Channel 777 from November 3 to November 23 at 3am ET.

For more information about the Hallmark Channel and this season's Countdown to Christmas goodness, visit hallmarkchannel.com.