Communications Services Down on Flight From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies declined as traders fled high-risk sectors.

The relentless increase in Treasury yields has made the lower risk bonds an attractive alternative to the stock market, said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Brett Favre's satellite-radio show on Sirius XM Holdings is on hold, the broadcasting company said. The former NFL star has been the subject of allegations that he misused federal funds.

