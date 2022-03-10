Daylight Saving Time Playlist: Spring forward with 24 timely hits by Drake, Coldplay & more

Even if you loathe changing your clocks back and forth two times each year, beat your bleary-eyed woes this Daylight Saving Time to timely tunes from 2 Chainz, Dolly Parton, Strokes. This Sunday, March 13 - or any time of the year - lose yourself (and, unfortunately, an hour of sleep ) in our perfectly timed playlist featuring one song for every hour of the day (that's 24 tracks for those who are too tired to count).

Each song on the genre-spanning 24 Hours In Song playlist is scheduled for a specific hour of the day, from reggaeton king J Balvin's "6 AM" and emo-rap star Lil Uzi Vert's "7AM" to country great Alan Jackon's "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and rock legend U2's "11 O'Clock Tick Tock." The time has come to let the sunshine in more with music - even if, in the end, you're still left wondering why Daylight Saving Time is still a thing for anyone without a decent golf swing.

Check out the full tracklist below, and start listening to the playlist on the SXM App now.

24 Hours In Song Tracklist

Strokes - "12:51"

Iron Maiden - "2 AM"

Matchbox Twenty - "3 AM"

2Chainz ft. Travis Scott - "4 AM"

Katy B - "5 AM"

J Balvin ft. Farruko - "6 AM"

Lil Uzi Vert - "7AM"

Pinkpantheress - "Pain"

Dolly Parton - "9 to 5"

Black Keys - "10 AM Automatic"

Jordan Sparks - "11:11"

Kasabian - "Neon Noon"

MGMT - "In The Afternoon"

Kaki King - "2 O'Clock"

Blonde Redhead - "3 O'Clock"

JP Saxe - "4:30 In Toronto"

Alan Jackson - "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"

Drake - "6PM In New York"

Zara Larsson - "Sundown"

Faithless - "Sunday 8 p.m."

Panic! At The Disco - "Nine in the After Noon"

GoldlLink ft. Masego - "Last Night"

U2 - "11 O'Clock Tick Tock"

Coldplay - "Midnight"