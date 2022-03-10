Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daylight Saving Time Playlist: Spring forward with 24 timely hits by Drake, Coldplay & more

03/10/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Even if you loathe changing your clocks back and forth two times each year, beat your bleary-eyed woes this Daylight Saving Time to timely tunes from 2 Chainz, Dolly Parton, Strokes. This Sunday, March 13 - or any time of the year - lose yourself (and, unfortunately, an hour of sleep ) in our perfectly timed playlist featuring one song for every hour of the day (that's 24 tracks for those who are too tired to count).

Each song on the genre-spanning 24 Hours In Song playlist is scheduled for a specific hour of the day, from reggaeton king J Balvin's "6 AM" and emo-rap star Lil Uzi Vert's "7AM" to country great Alan Jackon's "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and rock legend U2's "11 O'Clock Tick Tock." The time has come to let the sunshine in more with music - even if, in the end, you're still left wondering why Daylight Saving Time is still a thing for anyone without a decent golf swing.

Check out the full tracklist below, and start listening to the playlist on the SXM App now.

24 Hours In Song Tracklist

Strokes - "12:51"
Iron Maiden - "2 AM"
Matchbox Twenty - "3 AM"
2Chainz ft. Travis Scott - "4 AM"
Katy B - "5 AM"
J Balvin ft. Farruko - "6 AM"
Lil Uzi Vert - "7AM"
Pinkpantheress - "Pain"
Dolly Parton - "9 to 5"
Black Keys - "10 AM Automatic"
Jordan Sparks - "11:11"
Kasabian - "Neon Noon"
MGMT - "In The Afternoon"
Kaki King - "2 O'Clock"
Blonde Redhead - "3 O'Clock"
JP Saxe - "4:30 In Toronto"
Alan Jackson - "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"
Drake - "6PM In New York"
Zara Larsson - "Sundown"
Faithless - "Sunday 8 p.m."
Panic! At The Disco - "Nine in the After Noon"
GoldlLink ft. Masego - "Last Night"
U2 - "11 O'Clock Tick Tock"
Coldplay - "Midnight"

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 24 556 M 24 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,22 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.05%24 556
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.72%827
AUDACY, INC.19.46%442
HT&E LIMITED-11.67%433
STINGRAY GROUP INC.1.00%386
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.91%202