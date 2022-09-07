Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
6.180 USD   +3.00%
09/07EMINEM JOINS PAUL ROSENBERG FOR REVEALING INTERVIEW ON &LSQUO;PAUL POD : Curtain Call 2'
PU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Presents at Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference 2022, Sep-07-2022 04:10 PM
CI
09/028 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with saxophone (POLL CLOSES 09/16/2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eminem Joins Paul Rosenberg for Revealing Interview on ‘Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2'

09/07/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
Eminem joined his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, during an all-new episode of Rosenberg's original SiriusXM podcast series: Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.

During the episode, Eminem got candid about his substance abuse issues and taking about "75 valium" pills a night. He also reflected on how recording Relapse (2009) "was the first time he remembered having fun in music again," his accent on that album, how watching Lil Wayne helped him rediscover "wordplay" on Recovery (2010), and more.

Check out the entire episode on the SXM App, Stitcher and all other major podcast-listening platforms now.

"Brain damage! Ever since the day i was born…" im on #PAULPOD@rosenberg@shade45 9pm ET tonight. pic.twitter.com/Z32sRkBrbG

- Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 7, 2022

About Paul Pod

Episodes of the seven-part Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 premiere on Eminem's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Shade 45 (Ch. 45), on Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

The original series features Rosenberg in conversation with special guests that have helped, guided and inspired Eminem - who is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - throughout his career. Listen for an in-depth look at the hits, art, videos and albums that make up the iconic musical library of Eminem, as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects.

Related: Eminem Calls Kendrick Lamar an All-Time Great and More in Interview

"This podcast gives a look inside the making of the albums from the last 15 years of Eminem's career; the processes, struggles and triumphs from some of the key people that made it all happen," said Paul Rosenberg. "The guests I talked to share a unique perspective and we were able to pull stories from each other that most people haven't ever heard before - for better or worse - and we didn't really hold back."

About Curtain Call 2

Eminem's second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, was released on August 5. The album includes the recently released "From the D 2 the LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg. Curtain Call 2 features music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs and selections from his solo albums.

Learn more about SiriusXM's Shade 45 channel here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 03:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
