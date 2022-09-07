Eminem Joins Paul Rosenberg for Revealing Interview on ‘Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2'

Eminem joined his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, during an all-new episode of Rosenberg's original SiriusXM podcast series: Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.

During the episode, Eminem got candid about his substance abuse issues and taking about "75 valium" pills a night. He also reflected on how recording Relapse (2009) "was the first time he remembered having fun in music again," his accent on that album, how watching Lil Wayne helped him rediscover "wordplay" on Recovery (2010), and more.

Check out the entire episode on the SXM App, Stitcher and all other major podcast-listening platforms now.

Episodes of the seven-part Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 premiere on Eminem's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Shade 45 (Ch. 45), on Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

The original series features Rosenberg in conversation with special guests that have helped, guided and inspired Eminem - who is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - throughout his career. Listen for an in-depth look at the hits, art, videos and albums that make up the iconic musical library of Eminem, as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects.

Related: Eminem Calls Kendrick Lamar an All-Time Great and More in Interview

"This podcast gives a look inside the making of the albums from the last 15 years of Eminem's career; the processes, struggles and triumphs from some of the key people that made it all happen," said Paul Rosenberg. "The guests I talked to share a unique perspective and we were able to pull stories from each other that most people haven't ever heard before - for better or worse - and we didn't really hold back."

Eminem's second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, was released on August 5. The album includes the recently released "From the D 2 the LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg. Curtain Call 2 features music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs and selections from his solo albums.

Learn more about SiriusXM's Shade 45 channel here.