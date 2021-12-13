Get hyped for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' during an exclusive town hall with the cast

In honor of the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, don't miss an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on December 14 at 8am ET on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109).

Tune in for the unmasked conversation between the movie's stars as they discuss everything including their on-and-off-set chemistry, stunts, other upcoming projects and relationship rumors and misconceptions about Zendaya and Tom Holland. The movie stars Holland donning the Spidey suit once again, this time with a twist - now that his identity has been revealed for the first time in Spider-Man history, Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange for help in restoring the secret to protect his personal life and loved ones, resulting in multiverse-altering chaos of villainous proportions. See the full broadcast schedule and a sneak peek of the town hall below.

December 14 at 8am (premiere), 4pm and 10pm

December 15 at 2am

December 16 at 8am, 4pm and 10pm

December 17 at 2am, 9am, 5pm, and 11pm

December 18 at 10am and 4pm

December 19 at 12am, 6am, 12pm and 7pm