Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Get hyped for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' during an exclusive town hall with the cast

12/13/2021 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In honor of the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, don't miss an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on December 14 at 8am ET on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109).

Tune in for the unmasked conversation between the movie's stars as they discuss everything including their on-and-off-set chemistry, stunts, other upcoming projects and relationship rumors and misconceptions about Zendaya and Tom Holland. The movie stars Holland donning the Spidey suit once again, this time with a twist - now that his identity has been revealed for the first time in Spider-Man history, Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange for help in restoring the secret to protect his personal life and loved ones, resulting in multiverse-altering chaos of villainous proportions. See the full broadcast schedule and a sneak peek of the town hall below.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

December 14 at 8am (premiere), 4pm and 10pm

December 15 at 2am

December 16 at 8am, 4pm and 10pm

December 17 at 2am, 9am, 5pm, and 11pm

December 18 at 10am and 4pm

December 19 at 12am, 6am, 12pm and 7pm

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 21:25:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:26pGET HYPED FOR &LSQUO;SPIDER-MAN : No Way Home' during an exclusive town hall with the cast
PU
03:36pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings
PU
10:31aSiriusXM and AAA Club Alliance Team Up to Deliver Special Benefit to Drivers
PR
08:29aSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08:01aSiriusXM Names Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
PR
07:34aMarketScreener's World Press Review - December 13, 2021
03:55aSiriusXM Reportedly Hires Disney's Joe Inzerillo as Chief Product, Technology Officer
MT
12/11SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM pays tribute to Monkees singer & country-rock pioneer Michael Nesmith
PU
12/10SIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite hard & heavy anthems, then hear the top 50 on Ozzy's Bo..
PU
12/10SIRIUS XM : Hear live play-by-play coverage of the 2021-22 college bowl games on SiriusXM
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 25 117 M 25 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,28 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.41%25 117
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.12.38%788
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.46%387
AUDACY, INC.11.34%376
HT&E LIMITED-0.54%360
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.37.96%223